US Elections 2020: Donald Trump did not spare PM Modi’s friendship, this big charge

US Elections 2020: During a debate with Democratic Candidate Joe Biden in the US Presidential Debate, US President Donald Trump also did not spare India's Prime Minister's friendship over the Coronavirus Death Toll. During his address, President Trump, while speaking on the issue of deaths in the US from Coronavirus, accused India and China of not giving the correct figures of death.

Defending his policies on the imposition of lockdown in America and the death of millions of people, President Donald Trump said that if he did not put a lockdown on time, more people would have died. Donald Trump said in his speech, "If we had kept the country open, it would not have been just two lakhs, it would have killed more people." This is all China's fault.

Not only this, Trump further said that when you talk about statistics, you do not know how many people have died in China. How many people have died in Russia or how many people have died in India. These people do not give correct figures. '

Trump attacked Joe Biden and said, “When I put the lockdown, you called me racist, racist.” You thought it was a bad decision, but Dr. Fauchi himself has said that President Trump has saved millions of lives. ‘

Let us know that America started closing the country from February-March. Trump was the first to ban international flights from many countries, which he initially criticized.

At present, America is number one in the most cases of coronavirus in the whole world. So far 71,48,009 cases of infection have been reported here. At the same time, 2,05,069 people have died. The total active cases here are 41,48,332 at the moment, while 27,94,608 people have been cured of the virus and it is also significant that in the early week of November this year, there is a presidential election in America.