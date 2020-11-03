US Elections LIVE Updates: Voting begins for Presidential election, who will be Sartaj of America

US Elections LIVE Updates: Voting has started for the presidential election to be held in America today. The first vote was cast in the Dixville Notch area of ​​New Hampshire. Those people who have not voted through ballot will vote in today’s election. Let us know that 50 percent of the voters in America have already cast their votes through postal ballot. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are face to face in this election and there is a fierce fight between the two. Also Read – US Presidential Election 2020: Stock market signs are clear, Donald Trump is overshadowing Joe Biden

The war against the Corona virus, tariff war from China, H-1B visa and racial discrimination are the most important issues in the US presidential election. Security of the White House, business establishments and major markets has been increased in view of the possibility of violence during the election. The White House has been converted into a fort before the election. Also Read – US Presidential Election 2020: Bharatvanshi openly in favor of Biden-Harris, more than 1100 veterans expressed support

On November 3, American voters are voting for the presidential election amid the threat of the Corona epidemic. Everyone’s eyes are on who among Donald Trump or Joe Biden will become the next President of America. The first Tuesday of November is fixed for the US election. That is why voting is going on today. Also Read – Two eminent Americans of Indian descent include Joe Biden’s chief advisor

Let us know that voting has been done in the US through postal ballot since September. So far, about 60 million American citizens have voted through mail ballot and postal ballot.

It is believed that there may be a delay in the results of the presidential election. Counting lasted for several days in the 2016 presidential election in the US. Only after counting, TV channels can tell the exit poll or survey of this election.

It is still very difficult to predict the outcome of the US presidential election, but experts believe that the victory of Biden can be seen in the Indian market, his victory will have a positive impact on the Indian market.