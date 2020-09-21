Us evaluation: BBC One’s reverse romcom about unravelling marriage is timely post-lockdown viewing

A comedy drama about a middle-aged couple splitting up might not look like essentially the most pure match for primetime telly. Writer David Nicholls, who tailored his novel Us for BBC One, instructed press together with RadioTimes.com that it may be “horrifying” to do a TV sequence so narrowly centered on one, small, household unit.

However then lockdown occurred, and divorce charges spiked world wide. There have been studies of a 40 per cent rise, and a corresponding growth for property markets as {couples} entered lockdown as a single family, and emerged as two.

All of the sudden the real-life, troublesome conversations being held throughout the nation paralleled the announcement made by Connie Peterson (Saskia Reeves) in the course of the evening, proper at the beginning of Us episode one.

“I have to say one thing,” she tells her biochemist husband Douglas (Tom Hollander), mendacity in mattress subsequent to her. “I’ve been pondering about leaving. I feel our marriage could be over.”

The writing appears to be on the wall for Douglas, who hopefully suggests a trial separation, to which Connie gently replies, “Besides… not a trial.”

However all is not misplaced, as Connie – slightly selfishly, maybe – is nonetheless hellbent on their deliberate household vacation, a once-in-a-lifetime grand tour round Europe with their teenage son Albie (Physician Foster’s Tom Taylor), so Douglas resolves to win her again whereas they’re overseas.

And herein lies the second, prescient side of the present. Filmed pre-lockdown, the four-part sequence jaunts – or in Douglas’ case, stumbles – round Europe. Even for many who chanced a vacation on the opposite aspect of the English Channel, the Petersons’ epic journey (primarily inter-railing for grown-ups) nonetheless wouldn’t be potential for viewers in the intervening time.

However whereas watching one other household dawdling within the Louvre may sound grating on paper, in actuality it appears like a holiday-from-home – or in Douglas’ case, a visible dos and don’ts for travellers. In reality, maybe it’s a reminder of all the pieces we’re not lacking out on whereas sat on our sofas…



BBC Photos



Poor Douglas. Though he is, fairly incessantly, intensely irritating (and much more so within the novel), in Tom Hollander’s fingers I couldn’t assist however heat to the character. Douglas tries, he actually does. He tries to “change her thoughts”, as he hopefully writes on his laptop earlier than the vacation. He tries to attach with Albie, who is inventive and similar to Connie (so, the exact opposite of Douglas). He tries to “keep within the second,” which matches towards each intuition for Douglas, a person who wears spotless chinos and religiously makes to-do lists (and little doubt color codes them).

However Douglas at all times self-sabotages his plans, regardless of his finest intentions. There was an important little bit of foreshadowing after Connie asks for a divorce, once they lastly determine to get some sleep – and are woken by an obscenely early meals supply that was booked, in fact, by Douglas (“Why do you at all times do that?”/ “If I’d identified you had been leaving me I’d have pushed it to 9”).

It’s a Sunday morning, and Douglas later heads to his “fortress of solitude” – the native dump. In a gradual movement montage, he weeps in his parked automobile as choral music performs, whereas males outdoors brusquely eliminate their white items.

Later in the course of the episode, over a lodge breakfast in Paris, Douglas has one other (admittedly amusing) breakdown, when Kat (Thaddea Graham) – an overly-confident younger busker Albie met the day prior to this – helps herself to a month’s provide of breakfast buffet treats, stuffing her pockets with pastries and mini pots of French jam. You may see Douglas preventing the urge to inform her off – as I’ve mentioned, he tries his finest – however an amused Kat pushes him till breaking level.

Flashbacks interspersed all through this primary episode present that Youthful Douglas (Iain De Caestecker) had an identical situation; we see him awkwardly ranting throughout his sister’s in any other case jolly ceremonial dinner, the place he meets Youthful Connie (Gina Bramhill) on the rebound.

Cringe-worthy moments are his forte, as proven most conclusively in Hollander’s present-day model.

When issues get too embarrassing to look at (for each the Petersons and viewers), there’s at all times the surroundings: the view from the (real-life) Eurostar window; midnight strolls alongside the Seine; artwork galleries and museums.

However the actual centrepiece of this story isn’t the Louvre, or the Eiffel Tower: it’s the unravelling marriage between two mismatched individuals who each, one feels, at all times knew deep down that it might come to this.

Us airs on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One – check out what else is on with our TV Information