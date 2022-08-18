US Federal Reserve will keep rate hikes to tackle inflation

Image of the facade of the Federal Reserve building in Washington (REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst)

The United States Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank) will continue to raise reference interest rates, but “at a certain point” it will be appropriate to moderate the increasesaccording to extracts from the minutes of its last meeting in late July published this Wednesday.

In that meeting in which they decided on a second increase of 0.75 percentage points in their reference rates, those responsible for the organization considered that it will take time to bring the “unacceptably high” inflation to the level of 2% that it considers adequate for the economy. They also assessed the “risk” that they could raise rates more than necessary and affect activity.

The US central bank has raised rates four times this year, including two hikes of 0.75 percentage points in June and July, with 12-month inflation at 9.1% in June. Until last June, the Fed had not raised the official interest rate to those levels since 1994, under the direction of the historical Alan Greenspan.

In the days since the last Fed meeting, financial markets have been buoyed by comments from the Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powellwho noted that a slowdown in rapid rate hikes would come over time.

But officials have tried to dispel some of that excess optimism, stressing in recent speeches that the central bank is committed to continuing its battle against inflation, a message echoed in the minutes.

There have been some positive signs, since consumer prices moderated between June and July, to stand at 8.5% in 12 months, and gasoline prices, key in the American spending basket and soared after the start of the war in Ukraine, fell in recent weeks.

The members of the Fed’s Monetary Policy Committee (FOMC), in charge of setting monetary policy, already noted in their last meeting the falls in energy prices and some signs that the disarrangements in the supply chains adjust.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

However, they emphasized that You can’t just rely on a drop in gasoline prices to bring down inflation. A drop in demand is a key factor in relieving pressure on prices, these minutes known as “minutes” point out.

The central bank’s swift and aggressive action has begun to have an effect, and while officials say the US economy should continue to expand in the second half of the year, “many expected growth in economic activity to occur below trend”according to the minutes.

For the Fed to slow the pace of rate hikes, inflation reports due out before the next meeting should confirm that price increases have peaked and are now on the decline.

Although the labor market remains strong, many noted “some tentative signs” that working conditions have begun to soften.

Last month, The world’s largest economy still had almost two job vacancies for every unemployed person in the workforce.

Meanwhile, US consumers have continued to spend despite high prices, tapping into a reservoir of savings, although data indicate a shift towards services and away from cars and other high-value items, while rising Mortgage rates have started to dampen activity in the housing sectors.

With information from AFP and Reuters

