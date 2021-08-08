US Girls’s Volleyball Crew Beats Brazil 3-0 To Win First Olympic…

TOKYO – The USA ladies’s volleyball group took gold in its ultimate sport in opposition to Brazil, profitable in a three-set sequence and taking its first Olympic identify for the reason that game was once offered on the Video games in 1964.

Within the first set, the USA began heat, with a 4-0 run with issues from outdoor hitter Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, heart blocker Haleigh Washington and in opposition to Jordan Larson. Brazil reacted briefly and narrowed the distance to an American lead of 8-7. Led through Larson and Bartsch-Hackley, who closed the primary set with six and 8 issues respectively, the USA received 25-21.



Brazil got here out robust in the second one set, taking a 3-1 lead with issues from outdoor hitter Rosamaria Montibeller and heart blocker Caroline de Oliveira Saad Gattaz. However the USA took the lead and took the lead 11-8 on an ace from Annie Drews and a few key moves from heart blocker Foluke Akinradewo. They took the second one set, 25-20.

The 2 groups exchanged leads early within the 3rd set, however Brazil took the lead 6-4 on a strike through winger Gabriela Braga Guimaraes. However the lead was once quick lived and the USA went on a 5-1 run led through Larson and Akinradewo to transport up 9-7. America sealed their win on the second one fit level and took the 3rd 25-14.

Drews completed with a team-high 14 assault issues and one block level. Larson contributed 12 assault issues and Bartsch-Hackley had 11, two block issues and one serve. Libero Justine Wong-Orantes had seven excavations.

America group has received six medals within the Olympics, together with silver within the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics, and bronze within the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Brazil had a disappointing end at house in Rio, completing 5th within the event. They took gold in Beijing and London.

