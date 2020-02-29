US has done a ‘deal with the devil’, Afghanistan war widow says

Victoria Bateman, 35, misplaced her husband, Lance Corporal James Bateman of 2nd Battalion The Parachute Regiment in 2008, when he was as soon as shot by the use of the Taliban in southern Afghanistan.
39 minutes in the past
Information Articles
Victoria Bateman, 35, misplaced her husband, Lance Corporal James Bateman of 2nd Battalion The Parachute Regiment in 2008, when he was as soon as shot by the use of the Taliban in southern Afghanistan.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment