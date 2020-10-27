US-India important military agreement: strong message given to China, America will stand with India

new Delhi: Today, America has given a clear message to China from India’s soil that it is standing with India. This declaration of America has come at a time when tension between India and China on LAC remains. Indeed, India and the US on Tuesday signed an important defense agreement, which would allow state-of-the-art military technology, confidential data of the satellite and important information to be shared between the two countries. Also Read – Health Minister hopes, ‘Corona vaccine may be available from early next year’

America will stand with India

Giving a clear message to China, on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during the Defense Cooperation Agreement with India, “We visited the National War Memorial, which honored the brave men and women of the Indian armed forces, Who sacrificed for the world’s largest democracy, including 20 killed by the PLA in the Galvan Valley. America will stand with India, because they are facing threats to their sovereignty, independence. Also Read – Reduction in incidents of ceasefire violations in Kashmir, but in response to 300 terrorists entering

#WATCH: We visited National War Memorial to honor brave men & women of Indian armed forces who sacrificed for the largest largest democracy, including 20 killed by PLA in Galwan Valley. US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty: Mike Pompeo

US and India expand cooperation

America and India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all kinds of threats, not just the Chinese Communist Party. Last year, we have expanded our cooperation on cyber issues. Our navies have conducted joint exercises in the Indian Ocean.

Our military to military cooperation is progressing very well. In two days meeting, we also explored probable capacity building & other joint cooperation activities in third countries including our neighborhood & beyond: Defense Minister after 2 + 2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue

Support for India’s permanent membership in UNSC

Mike Pompeo said, “U.S. We value India as a multi-faceted partner, be it through the Quad, to make the Afghan peace talks a success or to work together during India’s forthcoming tenure on the UN Security Council, we see UNSC’s India Let’s continue to support permanent membership.

Will take bilateral defense and military relations further

Explain that the signing between the two strategic partners on the ‘Basic Exchange and Co-operation Agreement’ (BECA) during the third phase of the ‘Two Plus Two’ talks indicated further intensification of bilateral defense and military relations. This agreement has come at a time when India’s deadlock with China is going on in East Ladakh. In the ‘two plus two’ talks, the two sides discussed the broad issues of mutual interest in the Indo-Pacific region to further and close the already established close relations between the two countries.

Both the country’s defense and foreign ministers were involved

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Minister Mark T Asper. The top military and defense officials of both the sides supported it.