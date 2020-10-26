Entertainment

US-India Relation: talks between the two countries at the level of defense minister, these issues were discussed

October 26, 2020
1 Min Read

new Delhi: A meeting began on Monday to discuss various issues between US Defense Minister Mark T. Asper and India Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. The talks in South Block are part of the third edition of the 2 plus 2 ministerial talks between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Minister Mark T. Espar and their Indian counterparts, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Also Read – Trump unhappy with his cabinet, Mattis may leave the post of Defense Minister

Important bilateral, regional and global issues, including efforts to increase China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as its aggressive dealings in East Ladakh will be included in the negotiations. To further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, the last of the four military communication fundamental agreements, the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geospatial Cooperation (BECA), is expected to be signed with the US.

It is largely about sharing information on maps and satellite images for geospatial intelligence and defense. The maritime information sharing technical arrangement is also expected to be signed by both countries.

