US intelligence revealed that Russia is buying weapons and ammunition from North Korea

Russia is buying millions of projectiles and rockets from North Koreawhich confirms that the global sanctions imposed on Moscow after his invasion of Ukraine are hindering its usual arms supply lines and must resort to alternative markets, it reported on Tuesday The New York Times.

The newspaper cites as a source documents recently declassified by US intelligence that state that Moscow has lately been forced to “turn to rogue states for military supplies.”

This information comes days after Russia received initial shipments of Iranian-made drones, some of which US officials said had mechanical problems.

According to The New York TimesUS government officials believe that Russia’s decision to turn to Iran, and now North Korea, it is a sign that sanctions and export controls imposed by Washington and Europe are affecting Moscow’s ability to obtain supplies for his army.

The newspaper states that Washington has provided “little detail from declassified intelligence documents about the exact weapons, timing or size of the shipment, and there is still no way to independently verify the sale.”

However, a US official said that, beyond short-range rockets and artillery shells, Russia is expected to try to purchase additional equipment from North Korea in the future.

“The Kremlin should be alarmed by having to buy anything from North Korea,” Mason Clark, who heads the Russia team at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an independent think tank, told the newspaper. USA.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House began declassifying intelligence reports on Moscow’s military plans and revealed that material, first to allies in private and then to the public, the newspaper recalled.

After stopping these revelations, the US government once again began declassifying information to highlight infighting in the Russian military and recent intelligence reports on Iranian drone purchases and Russian military problems recruiting soldiers.

The North Korean regime supplies weapons and ammunition to Russia, according to a US intelligence report

Extensive international economic sanctions, at least so far, have not paralyzed Russia, thanks to the high price achieved for the energy it can still place on the markets.

But US officials said, according to the New York newspaper, that When it came to Russia’s ability to rebuild its army, the economic actions of Europe and the United States had been effective.

US and European sanctions have blocked Russia’s ability to buy weapons or electronics to make those weapons.

Moscow hoped that China would be willing to oppose such export controls and continue to supply the Russian military.

But in recent days, US officials have noted that while China was willing to buy Russian oil at a discount, Beijing has, so far at least, respected export controls targeting Moscow’s military and has not attempted to sell any equipment. nor military components, pointed out the New York newspaper.

