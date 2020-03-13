US launches airstrikes in Iraq in retaliation for rocket attack that killed three

Pentagon says assaults centered Iran-backed protection pressure, which it blames for Wednesday’s killing of two US squaddies and UK servicewoman

US forces have carried out air strikes in Iraq in the direction of what the Pentagon described as 5 weapons storage web sites run by way of an Iranian-back protection pressure, in retaliation for a rocket assault which killed two American and one British soldier near Baghdad.

The tit-for-tat assaults come merely two months after a equal escalation launched the USA and Iran to the edge of direct battle. This time the two sides are coping with off in Iraq while struggling to incorporate coronavirus outbreaks at home.

