US Navy captain fired for raising coronavirus concerns tests positive himself

Brett Crozier brushed apart from USS Theodore Roosevelt

Safety secretary insists army administration in the back of firing

Brett Crozier, america Navy captain who was as soon as removed from his command this week after he wrote a memo expressing fear for the effectively being of workers people uncovered to coronavirus, has himself examined sure, the New York Cases first reported.

