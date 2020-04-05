General News

US Navy captain fired for raising coronavirus concerns tests positive himself

April 5, 2020
  • Brett Crozier brushed apart from USS Theodore Roosevelt
  • Safety secretary insists army administration in the back of firing
  • Coronavirus – US updates
  • Coronavirus – worldwide updates
  • See all our coronavirus safety

Brett Crozier, america Navy captain who was as soon as removed from his command this week after he wrote a memo expressing fear for the effectively being of workers people uncovered to coronavirus, has himself examined sure, the New York Cases first reported.

