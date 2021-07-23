US Olympic Fencer Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Loses Attraction To Transfer Into Athletes’ Village

An American fencer set to compete within the Tokyo Video games misplaced an attraction to transport into the Olympic Village hours prior to the outlet rite Friday, consistent with studies.

3 girls have accused Alen Hadzic of sexual misconduct between 2013 and 2015 and USA Fencing imposed a “protection plan” forward of the video games that required the fencer to stick at a resort half-hour clear of the athletes’ village, consistent with Yahoo Sports activities.

The unbiased arbiter who heard the attraction did rule that Hadzic may just transfer to a resort nearer to the video games.

Hadzic has referred to as the claims “frankly now not true” and mentioned USA Fencing’s requirement he keep within the resort was once “arbitrary and pointless,” Yahoo reported.

TOKYO 2021: US WATER POLO CAPTAIN MISSING OPENING CEREMONY DUE TO RESTRICTIONS

“Basically, (USA Fencing) desires to cover Mr. Hadzic and stay him from collaborating within the Olympic enjoy that he has rightfully earned,” his lawyers argued in a grievance, consistent with USA As of late. “(USA Fencing) states that they’re required to segregate Mr. Hadzic from the Olympic enjoy with a purpose to ‘build up events’ bodily and emotional protection all over an investigation, give a boost to an excellent and impartial procedure, and assist in prevention of retaliatory behaviors from all events.”

Final month, Hadzic was once suspended through U.S. Heart for SafeSport after the allegations surfaced however an arbiter overturned the suspension, permitting him to compete as an alternative within the males’s epee, which begins Sunday, the New York Submit reported.

The allegations had been filed after Hadzic certified for the Olympics in Might, consistent with Yahoo.

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was once banned from the Video games previous this month after she examined certain for marijuana. Her suspension has now not been lifted.

The fencer was once additionally required to fly to Japan two days after his teammates and educate clear of them after USA Fencing mentioned some athletes at the workforce had “expressed issues for his or her protection and well-being” whilst he’s round, consistent with the Submit and USA As of late.

Hadzic mentioned the reception on the Video games has been hotter than he anticipated, USA As of late reported.

“I didn’t know what the ambience could be like till I got here right here, after which after I in fact were given to the educational facility the entire coaches shook my hand and congratulated me on making the workforce,” he mentioned. “All the fencers that I believed could be afraid to talk with me, all got here as much as me and mentioned hello. Even the ladies.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even so, teammate Katharine Holmes mentioned she had accumulated signatures from each and every teammate supporting his suspension from the Video games. Hadzic denied the declare however admitted one of the vital girls didn’t need him there.