US Open 2020 predictions: Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski reveal dark horses to win

A singular US Open 2020 is shaping up in entrance of our eyes in 2020 with little in the best way of season type to base predictions on forward of the rescheduled main.

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown has wreaked havoc on the ATP and WTA Tour calendars, however we lastly have a serious to sink our tooth into.

Amazon Prime Video boasts full dwell protection of the lads’s and ladies’s US Open tournaments, and RadioTimes.com chatted solely to former British stars Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski for his or her predictions forward of the event.

Each have famous the plain contender to win every competitors, however they’re intrigued to see how the subsequent batch of dark horses will fare with out Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal collaborating within the event.

Henman and Rusedski have additionally singled out a British star who may make a deep surge within the event – and it’s not Andy Murray, although he’s seemingly to function at Flushing Meadows.

Try the US Open predictions beneath.

Tim Henman’s US Open 2020 predictions

Males’s draw

TH: Daniil Medvedev just isn’t precisely an outsider as a result of he made the ultimate final 12 months.

I’ve additionally loved watching the Canadian boys Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger Aliassime, I feel they’re very thrilling ones for the longer term.

And Dan Evans has performed exceptionally properly this 12 months so I’d like to see him proceed his type. It’s nice that he’s bounced again after his ban and is taking part in such good tennis.

Girls’s draw

TH: I do know Barty and Halep usually are not taking part in, however the ladies’s sport is fascinating since you might need mentioned prior to now that the lads’s was a bit predictable, the ladies’s you possibly can give an inventory so long as your arm.

Bianca Andresscu actually impressed me final 12 months however she’s not taking part in, Serena Williams if she’s match and wholesome goes to be one of many favourites and Naomi Osaka has been world No.1.

You’ve bought Aryna Sabalenka, Petra Kvitova, Madison Keys has been within the closing, and Jo Konta, she’s prime 20 on the planet so it will be good to see her have a run. I feel the ladies’s is especially broad open.

Greg Rusedski’s US Open 2020 predictions

Males’s draw

GR: I feel the favorite for the title is not any query Novak Djokovic.

After that you simply have a look at Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas in addition to Dominic Thiem, though they’re not actual dark horses.

From a British perspective, I feel Dan Evans, if he will get an excellent draw may have a extremely deep run, slightly little bit of a dark horse to go far, presumably quarters or additional. And also you’ve bought the teen Jannick Sinner who everyone is speaking about.

This US Open is fascinating as a result of we solely have one week of type to go off of, which by no means occurs going into the US Open. It normally occurs Down Beneath in Australia, so I feel Evans and Sinner may have a extremely stunning second week run.

However can they win the title? I don’t suppose it’s popping out of anyone other than the massive 4.

Girls’s draw

GR: All people is speaking about Serena Williams’ Slam No.24 in the mean time.

She’s the one everyone is saying, ‘Nicely, that is her greatest likelihood’ however that places strain on her.

The American that I’ve been impressed with is Jennifer Brady who received in Lexington. She’s improved out of sight, successful the title there provides you good type going into the US Open and she is without doubt one of the individuals who may have a deep run.

‘Win’ is one other query however you’ve bought to suppose she’s in with a shot particularly being in America as properly.

