US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Monday 7th September

Gamers on the boys’s facet of the draw will head right into a contemporary day of US Open 2020 motion with renewed vigour as they search to use the Novak Djokovic-shaped gap within the second week of play.

Djokovic has been defaulted from the match for hanging a line decide with a ball after shedding some extent throughout his match with Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Serbian star was remorseful following the unintended incident, however his dismissal was confirmed final evening, providing up an enormous enhance to a number of seeded stars forward of their fourth spherical clashes.

Dominic Thiem is one of the best gamers making an attempt to capitalise, whereas Daniil Medvedev can even fancy his possibilities now Djokovic is out of the body.

On the ladies’s facet, Serena Williams takes on Maria Sakkari in her bid to progress to the quarter-finals, a plain already reached by one of her prime opponents left within the match, former champion Naomi Osaka.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete US Open 2020 schedule forward of Sunday sixth September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Monday’s Order of Play

Chosen important courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

M. Sakkari (GRE) [15] v S. Williams (USA) [3]

From 7pm

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [15] v D. Thiem (AUT) [2]

From midnight

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

F. Tiafoe (USA) v D. Medvedev (RUS) [3]

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

E. Mertens (BEL) [16] v S. Kenin (USA) [2]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 4pm

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

V. Pospisil (CAN) v A. de Minaur (AUS) [21]

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

A. Cornet (FRA) v T. Pironkova (BUL)

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

M. Berrettini (ITA) [6] v A. Rublev (RUS) [10]

From 9pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

V. Azarenka (BLR) v Ok. Muchova (CZE) [20]

COURT 17

From 4pm

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

G. Dabrowski (CAN)/A. Riske (USA) v A. Muhammad (USA)/T. Townsend (USA)

MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

J. Murray (GBR)/N. Skupski (GBR) v M. Pavic (CRO)/B. Soares (BRA)

From 9pm

MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

J. Rojer (NED)/H. Tecau (ROU) v R. Bopanna (IND)/D. Shapovalov (CAN)

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

N. Melichar (USA) [3]/Y. Xu (CHN) [3] v H. Carter (USA)/L. Stefani (BRA)

Try our learn how to watch the US Open 2020 information for additional particulars.