US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Saturday 5th September

Having solely kickstarted a handful of days in the past, the US Open 2020 has already served up a lot of shocks for tennis followers.

Not solely has Andy Murray crashed out of the event, however British star Dan Evans has now exited the competitors, falling quick in his second-round match with Corentin Moulet. After a nervy tie-break, the No.23 seed misplaced in 4 units to the Frenchman.

Elsewhere, Brit Cameron Norrie has additionally now bowed out of the primary main tennis competitors since lockdown. After reaching the third spherical, the 25-year-old misplaced towards unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

On the ladies’s facet of the draw, British primary Johanna Konta has additionally been knocked out of the competition, just lately shedding within the second spherical to the world No.77 Sorana Cirstea.

Regardless of this outcomes, UK tennis followers can nonetheless some British tennis stars on courtroom at this time, with Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski competing collectively within the doubles spherical of 16.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete US Open 2020 schedule forward of Saturday 5th September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Friday’s Order of Play

Chosen predominant courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

J. Wolf (USA) v D. Medvedev (RUS) [3]

From 7pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

S. Stephens (USA) [26] v S. Williams (USA) [3]

From midnight

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

M. Keys (USA) [7] v A. Cornet (FRA)

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

M. Cilic (CRO) [31] v D. Thiem (AUT) [2]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 4pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

M. Sakkari (GRE) [15] v A. Anisimova (USA) [22]

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

R. Bautista Agut (ESP) [8] v V. Pospisil (CAN)

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

M. Fucsovics (HUN) v F. Tiafoe (USA)

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

V. Azarenka (BLR) v I. Swiatek (POL)

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

O. Jabeur (TUN) [27] v S. Kenin (USA) [2]

COURT 17

From 4pm

MEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2

J. Sock (USA) J. Withrow (USA) v M. Pavic (CRO) B. Soares (BRA)

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

M. Berrettini (ITA) [6] v C. Ruud (NOR) [30]

From 8pm

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [15] v C. Moutet (FRA)

COURT 5

From 4pm

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

S. Caruso (ITA) v A. Rublev (RUS) [10]

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

A. de Minaur (AUS) [21] v Ok. Khachanov (RUS) [11]

From 8pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

D. Vekic (CRO) [18] v T. Pironkova (BUL)

COURT 11

From 4pm

MEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2

J. Murray (GBR) N. Skupski (GBR) v M. Demoliner (BRA) M. Middelkoop (NED)

From 6pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

E. Mertens (BEL) [16] v C. McNally (USA)

From 7.30pm

MEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2

R. Bopanna (IND) D. Shapovalov (CAN) v Ok. Krawietz (GER) [6] A. Mies (GER) [6]

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2

J.Pegula (USA) S. Rogers (USA) v E. Mertens (BEL) [2] A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

COURT 7

From 4pm

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2

O. Kalashnikova (GEO) A. Kudryavtseva (RUS) v Ok. Peschke (CZE) [4] D. Schuurs (NED) [4]

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

Ok. Muchova (CZE) [20] v S. Cirstea (ROU)

COURT 12

From 4pm

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2

H. Carter (USA) L. Stefani (BRA) v S. Aoyama (JPN) [6] E. Shibahara (JPN) [6]

MEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2

J. Cabal (COL) [1] R. Farah (COL) [1] v J. Rojer (NED) H. Tecau (ROU)

