US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Sunday 6th September

Now in full swing, the US Open 2020 has already served up a number of shock outcomes for followers – notably these supporting British gamers.

Andy Murray, Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie and Johanna Konta have all crashed out of the match earlier than the fourth spherical in current days.

Nonetheless, a number of Brits nonetheless stay within the doubles aspect of the competitors, notably duo Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski. Yesterday the pair reached the competitors’s quarter-finals after a straightforward two-set 6-Three 6-2 win over Matwe Middelkoop and Marcelo Demoliner.

Fellow Brit Joe Salisbury will play on court docket at present, taking part in alongside the USA’s Rajeev Ram within the males’s doubles quarter-finals.

Elsewhere within the competitors, males’s world primary Novak Djokovic will take to the court docket at present. He’ll be dealing with No.20 seed Pablo Carreño Busta within the fourth spherical.

On the ladies’s aspect, world No. Four Naomi Osaka can be preventing for a spot within the quarter-finals towards Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

RadioTimes.com brings you the total US Open 2020 schedule forward of Sunday 6th September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Friday’s Order of Play

Chosen fundamental courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES- ROUND 4

Y. Putintseva (KAZ) [23] v P. Martic (CRO) [8]

From 7pm

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] v P. Carreno Busta (ESP) [20]

From Midnight

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

D. Shapovalov (CAN) [12] v D. Goffin (BEL) [7]

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

N. Osaka (JPN) [4] v A. Kontaveit (EST) [14]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 4pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

J. Brady (USA) [28] v A. Kerber (GER) [17]

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

A. Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v A. Zverev (GER) [5]

From 8pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

S. Rogers (USA) v P. Kvitova (CZE) [6]

From 10pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

S. Rogers (USA) v P. Kvitova (CZE) [6]

COURT 17

From 4pm

MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

C. Eubanks (USA) M. McDonald (USA) v R. Ram (USA) [3] J. Salisbury (GBR) [3]

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

A. Blinkova (RUS) V. Kudermetova (RUS) v Ok. Peschke (CZE) [4] D. Schuurs (NED) [4]

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

L. Siegemund (GER) V. Zvonareva (RUS) v E. Mertens (BEL) [2] A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

W. Koolhof (NED) [8] N. Mektic (CRO) [8] v S. Gille (BEL) J. Vliegen (BEL)

Try our how you can watch the US Open 2020 information for additional particulars.