US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Thursday 10th September

We’re all the way down to the ultimate 4 within the girls’s half of the US Open 2020 however each semi-final match-ups have a lot of potential to wow the crowds watching at dwelling.

First up, rising star Jennifer Brady has seized the chance to make progress by means of the pack following quite a few drop-outs previous to the match.

She faces her hardest take a look at but: a showdown with No.four seed and former US Open champion Naomi Osaka.

Within the different semi-final, No.three seed Serena Williams will battle unseeded Victoria Azarenka – who has solely dropped one set in 5 matches thus far.

There’s additionally a lot of motion within the wheelchair singles occasion all through the night because the match reaches the quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com brings you the total US Open 2020 schedule forward of Thursday 10th September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Thursday’s Order of Play

Chosen fundamental courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 8pm

MEN’S DOUBLES – FINAL

M. Pavic (CRO)/B. Soares (BRA) v W. Koolhof (NED) [8]/N. Mektic (CRO) [8]

From midnight

WOMEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS

J. Brady (USA) [28] v N. Osaka (JPN) [4]

WOMEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS

S. Williams (USA) [3] v V. Azarenka (BLR)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 5pm

WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

S. Kunieda (JPN) [1] v N. Peifer (FRA)

WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

M. Ohtani (JPN) v Y. Kamiji (JPN) [2]

WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

D. De Groot (NED) [1] v J. Whiley (GBR)

WHEELCHAIR QUAD SINGLES – ROUND ROBIN

D. Alcott (AUS) [1] v S. Schroder (NED)

COURT 11

From 5pm

WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

S. Houdet (FRA) v G. Fernandez (ARG) [2]

WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

C. Ratzlaff (USA) v J. Gerard (BEL)

WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

A. Bernal (COL) v L. Shuker (GBR)

COURT 12

From 5pm

WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

A. Hewett (GBR) v G. Reid (GBR)

WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

M. Buis (NED) v D. Mathewson (USA)

WHEELCHAIR QUAD SINGLES – ROUND ROBIN

D. Wagner (USA) v A. Lapthorne (GBR) [2]

Try our how you can watch the US Open 2020 information for additional particulars.