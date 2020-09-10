US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Thursday 10th September

We’re all the way down to the ultimate 4 within the girls’s half of the US Open 2020 however each semi-final match-ups have a lot of potential to wow the crowds watching at dwelling.
First up, rising star Jennifer Brady has seized the chance to make progress by means of the pack following quite a few drop-outs previous to the match.
She faces her hardest take a look at but: a showdown with No.four seed and former US Open champion Naomi Osaka.
Within the different semi-final, No.three seed Serena Williams will battle unseeded Victoria Azarenka – who has solely dropped one set in 5 matches thus far.
There’s additionally a lot of motion within the wheelchair singles occasion all through the night because the match reaches the quarter-finals.
RadioTimes.com brings you the total US Open 2020 schedule forward of Thursday 10th September’s play.
US Open 2020 schedule – Thursday’s Order of Play
Chosen fundamental courts. All UK time.
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
From 8pm
MEN’S DOUBLES – FINAL
M. Pavic (CRO)/B. Soares (BRA) v W. Koolhof (NED) [8]/N. Mektic (CRO) [8]
From midnight
WOMEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS
J. Brady (USA) [28] v N. Osaka (JPN) [4]
WOMEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS
S. Williams (USA) [3] v V. Azarenka (BLR)
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM
From 5pm
WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
S. Kunieda (JPN) [1] v N. Peifer (FRA)
WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
M. Ohtani (JPN) v Y. Kamiji (JPN) [2]
WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
D. De Groot (NED) [1] v J. Whiley (GBR)
WHEELCHAIR QUAD SINGLES – ROUND ROBIN
D. Alcott (AUS) [1] v S. Schroder (NED)
COURT 11
From 5pm
WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
S. Houdet (FRA) v G. Fernandez (ARG) [2]
WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
C. Ratzlaff (USA) v J. Gerard (BEL)
WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
A. Bernal (COL) v L. Shuker (GBR)
COURT 12
From 5pm
WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
A. Hewett (GBR) v G. Reid (GBR)
WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
M. Buis (NED) v D. Mathewson (USA)
WHEELCHAIR QUAD SINGLES – ROUND ROBIN
D. Wagner (USA) v A. Lapthorne (GBR) [2]
