US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Wednesday 9th September

There could also be simply 5 matches at the moment within the US Open 2020 however every one is filled with stars and drama because the match approaches the ultimate straight.

Each singles tournaments have struck the quarter-finals, whereas the ladies’s doubles draw has made it to the semi-finals.

The showpiece match of the day is prone to come between Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. The Russian pair are each ranked within the high 10 seeds for the match, with Medvedev at No.three and his opponent at No.10.

Medvedev shall be decided to take advantage of of Novak Djokovic being defaulted from the match in addition to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s absence from Flushing Meadows.

No.2 seed Dominic Thiem can be in motion, whereas on the ladies’s aspect of the draw Serena Williams will hope to achieve the semi-finals of her house Grand Slam as soon as once more.

RadioTimes.com brings you the total US Open 2020 schedule forward of Wednesday 9th September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Wednesday’s Order of Play

Chosen predominant courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

T. Pironkova (BUL) v S. Williams (USA) [3]

MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

A. Rublev (RUS) [10] v D. Medvedev (RUS) [3]

From midnight

WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

V. Azarenka (BLR) v E. Mertens (BEL) [16]

MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

A. de Minaur (AUS) [21] v D. Thiem (AUT) [2]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – SEMI-FINALS

A. Muhammad (USA)/T. Townsend (USA) v N. Melichar (USA) [3]/Y. Xu (CHN) [3]

