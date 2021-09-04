US Open: Diego Schwartzman advanced to the round of 16 while Facundo Bagnis was eliminated

Diego Schwartzman is the great hope of the Argentine legion in the US Open. The Small He was forceful in his game this Friday against the Slovak Alex Molcan and advanced to the last 16 of the last Grand Slam of the year, which will distribute prizes for $ 57,500,000. On the way was Rosario Facundo Bagnis, who lost to one of the revelations of the contest, the Botic Van de Zandschulp.

On the court Grandstand of the property Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, located in the New York neighborhood of Queen’s, Schwartzman (14th in the world ranking) achieved a solid victory for 6-4, 6-3 and 6-3 against Molcan, who is ranked 138th on the ladder. The meeting lasted just two hours and eight minutes.

The Small, eleventh favorite of the tournament, had previously eliminated the Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis (96th, 7-5, 6-3 and 6-3) and South African Kevin Anderson (77th, 7-6, 6-3 and 6-4 ). The 29-year-old tennis player is still looking to at least match his best performances in the US Open, which were to reach the quarterfinals of the 2017 and 2019 editions.

The next rival of the tennis player from Villa Crespo will be the Dutch Botic Van de Zandschulp (117 of the planet), one of the sensations of this tournament, who prevented the Argentine duel in the round of 16. The 25-year-old European tennis player beat Facundo Bagnis, number 80 in the ATP ranking, by 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 and 6-2 in two hours and 32 minutes. The Rosario had a good start to the game but then succumbed to the great moment of his rival.

Facundo Bagnis quedó eliminado del US Open (Photo by Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The 31-year-old from Santa Fe, thus ended the New York tournament, which meant his best performance at a Grand Slam when getting into a third round for the first time. On his way he won against the Japanese Taro Daniel (6-3, 6-3 and 6-3) and his compatriot, Marco Trungelliti from Santiago (7-6, 4-6, 6-3 and 6-3). Finally, he succumbed to Van de Zandschulp. The Dutchman came from giving one of the blows of the tournament by beating Norwegian Casper Ruud in the second round.

Schwartzman is thus the only Argentine who continues ahead in the last Grand Slam of the year. The other national representatives were left on the road: Federico Coria (62), Federico Delbonis (47) and Nadia Podoroska (37) fell in the initial round, while Guido Pella (85) and Marco Trungelliti (198) from Bahia succumbed in second round. Today, in addition, Bagnis (80) was left out.

