US Open: Schwartzman seeks to advance to the third round, Pella was eliminated and Bagnis beat Trungelliti in the Argentine duel

After the bad day on Tuesday, the United States Open continued its course this Wednesday with mixed luck for the Argentines. Guido Pella was eliminated, while Facundo Bagnis stayed with the duel of Argentines before Marco Trungelliti. While, Diego Schwartzman faces South African Kevin Anderson (77).

I said, the day at the US Open did not start in the best way for Guido Pella, who lost to American Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-2 and 7-5 and was eliminated in the second round of the fourth and final Grand Slam of the season, which is played on concrete courts in New York.

For his part, the Santa Fe Facundo Bagnis (80th) defeated Marco Trungelliti from Santiago (198th), who entered the main draw after having made it through the previous qualification. Bagnis triumphed with partials 7-6 (7-4), 4-6. 6-3 and 6-3 and advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

It was a changing match after 3 hours and 1 minute of confrontation. The Santa Fe will play in the next instance with the Dutch Botic Van de Zandschulp (117), who surprised the Norwegian Casper Ruud (11), champion of the Argentina Open in 2020 and winner of four titles this year: Geneva, Bastad, Gstaad and Kitzbuhel, and defeated him 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 and 6-4.

Diego Schwartzman (14) will face South African Kevin Anderson (77) for the US Open (Getty Images via AFP)

For its part, Diego Schwartzman (14) faces South African Kevin Anderson (77). Peque dodged the opening round with a victory over Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis (96) in straight sets and returns to appear in front of the South African punch on the Louis Armstrong court, the second in importance of the Billie Jean King National Tennis complex, in the New York neighborhood of Queen’s.

In the case of advancing to the third round, Schwartzman will play in that instance against the Slovak Axel Molcan (138), who beat local Brandon Nakashima (84) by 6-3, 3-6, 1-6, 6-2 and 6-4. Schwartzman, has as his best record at the US Open his accesses to the quarterfinals in the 2017 and 2019 editions, while in 2020 he suffered a premature elimination in the initial round.

The US Open will distribute a record amount of $ 57,500,000 between the two teams and the other three Argentines who competed were eliminated in the initial round: Federico Coria (62), Federico Delbonis (47) and Nadia Podoroska (37).

Both Peque Schwartzman (number one) and Guido Pella are part of Argentina’s Davis Cup team that will host Belarus on September 18 and 19 in Buenos Aires.

KEEP READING:

Djokovic’s noble gesture with the Danish Rune for which he was applauded on his triumphant debut at the US Open

Andy Murray erupted in fury at Tsitsipas for going to the bathroom at the US Open: “It takes twice as long as Jeff Bezos to fly into space”

Del Potro will be at the US Open: the legend he would play with and how his recovery continues