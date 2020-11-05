US Presidential Election Results: ‘Joe Biden’ set new record in American history

US Presidential Election Results: Counting continues for the presidential election in America. In the results of the counting so far, Democrat candidate Joe Biden has secured 264 votes out of 270 electoral votes for the presidency, while current President Donald Trump has received 214 votes. But meanwhile, Joe Biden has also set a record that no other presidential candidate has made in the history of America. Also Read – US Presidential Election Result 2020: Biden will change his decision as soon as he takes over as President, welcomed all over the world including India

Joe Biden breaks Barack Obama’s record

In American history, Joe Biden became the first presidential candidate to have received the highest number of votes in history. He has also broken the record of former President Barack Obama, while the counting of votes still continues. Also Read – US Presidential Election Results: Only 6 votes away from becoming President, in the shelter of Biden, Trump Supreme Court

According to local media, Joe Biden has received 72,049,341 votes so far, which is the highest number of votes a US presidential candidate can get. Earlier in 2008, Barack Obama received 69,498,516 votes, while in 1996, Bill Clinton received 47401185 votes. Also Read – US Presidential Election: Trump Junior, surrounded by controversies by posting wrong map of India, told India Biden’s supporters

Donald Trump has also received record votes

Let me tell you that this time there has been a record voting in America and Donald Trump along with Joe Biden can break the record of Barack Obama. Trump has so far received 68,586,160 votes and still has counting of crores of votes. It is hoped that Trump can break the record of votes received by Obama.

Joe Biden is just six steps away from victory

Democratic candidate Joe Biden needs only six electoral votes to win the presidential election in America. This information has been given by Fox News, Fox News has estimated that after winning the state of Michigan, Biden needs just six electoral votes to win the presidential election.

Who will take the reins of America – Joe Biden or Donald Trump

Whether America will hold the reins of Donald Trump or who will hold the power, Biden has not yet been cleared. To become president, one has to win at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes.