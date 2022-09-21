US said Putin’s nuclear threat is irresponsible but must be taken seriously

John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council (REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein)

US Takes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Threat to Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine War ‘Seriously’a White House spokesman said Wednesday, announcing “serious consequences” If you go in that direction.

“It is irresponsible rhetoric from a nuclear power. But it is not atypical for how he has been speaking in the last seven months and we take it very seriously.said the spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirbyinterviewed by the chain ABC after Putin said he would use “all available means” to protect Russian territory.

“We are monitoring their strategic posture as best we can. Then, if necessary, we can modify ours. We haven’t seen any indication that that’s necessary at this time.”, Kirby said.

Putin announced a partial mobilization early Wednesday, in a speech that was a escalation in rhetoric against Western countries, whom he accused of wanting to “destroy” Russia, and in which threatened to use nuclear weapons.

“Nuclear blackmail has also been carried out […] I would like to remind those who make such statements that our country also owns various means of destructionsome of which are more modern than those of NATO countries,” the Russian president declared. “We will use all means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people”, he pointed. “And I’m saying ‘all means’. This is not a bluff.”he insisted.

A pilot checks a Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet before a flight with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill at an unknown location in Russia (Russian Defense Ministry/REUTERS)

Earlier, the US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brinkdescribed as “signs of weakness” and “failure” on the part of Russia the call for false referendums in the occupied territories and the mobilization decreed by Moscow.

“The fake referendums and the mobilization are signs of Russia’s weakness and failure. The United States will never recognize Russia’s claims to allegedly annexed Ukrainian territory, and we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.”he wrote in a message on Twitter.

Likewise, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenbergaccused Putin of using a “reckless nuclear rhetoric”.

“This is dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric.and. It is not new, because he has done it many times before. [Putin] knows very well that a nuclear war must never be waged and cannot be won,” Stoltenberg said at a side event at the UN General Assembly.

