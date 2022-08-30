US satellites detected flood damage at North Korea’s nuclear test center

Experts from the US Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) observed, from photos taken by satellite, damage caused by flooding on the only access road to the nuclear test center in Punggye- ri in North Korea

Experts of the American Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS, for its acronym in English) observer, from photos taken by satellite, damage caused by flooding in the only access road that the nuclear test center of My back in North Korea.

From a series of seven photos taken between June 24 and August 24, experts say “flood damage can be seen on the only access road to the facility” due to torrential rains in the last two months.

This damage may have “temporarily restricted mobility” along this road, although there does not appear to be sufficient evidence that the storms have had a significant impact on the operational capacity of Punggye-ri, analysts explain in a study published this Tuesday on the specialized website Beyond parallel.

In fact, at the north end of the facilities, the construction of a road of about 740 meters in length was detected, which bypasses the aforementioned flooded road and connects the command center and the assistance center.

This new bypass “should provide unobstructed access during future flooding,” the analysis adds.

In turn, images from last August 24 show that there are no significant changes in the so-called tunnel 3 or south portal, something in accordance with what was said by the intelligence services of USA y South Koreawho claim that Pyongyang It has been ready since spring to carry out what would be its seventh nuclear test, the first in five years, in this system of galleries.

North Korea, which has been completely isolated for more than two and a half years due to the pandemic, has ignored calls from the Joe Biden government to resume dialogue on disarmament and early last year approved an ambitious five-year weapons modernization plan.

In this sense, the experts of the CSIS They insist again that the date of carrying out this new test seems to depend exclusively on a direct order from the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

Satellites began to pick up preparations for a new underground atomic detonation in My back last February.

North Koreawhich has been completely isolated for more than two and a half years due to the pandemic, has ignored the calls of the Government of Joe Biden to resume the dialogue on disarmament and at the beginning of last year it approved an ambitious five-year plan for weapons modernization.

This program seems to be behind the number of missile tests carried out this year (more than 20) and the preparations for this nuclear test.

A few days ago, the South Korean president, Yoon Suk-yeol, said his country has no hostile intentions against North Korea and that is willing to carry carry out aid projects for the impoverished neighboring country, on condition that its communist government demonstrates its commitment to denuclearization.

Yoon look for what North Korea return to diplomacy in the face of the growing capacity of its nuclear weapons, which confronts it, in addition to Seoul, with Western powers, at a time when tensions could increase even more when the United States and South Korea have already begun their greatest military training combined in years.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Pope Francis asked the North Korean regime to invite him to visit the country

The United States and South Korea began their largest military exercises since 2018 amid threats from the Pyongyang regime.

Kim Jong-un’s regime attacked South Korea and ruled out the possibility of dialogue