Propose new sanctions against Russia

US senators Lindsey Graham y Richard Blumenthalof the Republican Party and the Democratic Party, respectively, presented this Wednesday a bill to designate Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism.

The proposal came months after members of the Senate Judiciary Committee appealed to the Administration of Joe Biden to do so, as reported ‘The Hill’.

The bipartisan duo seeks to make Russia the fifth addition to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, joining North Korea, Iran, Syria y Cuba.

designation would remove Russia’s sovereign immunity from US courts and would reduce foreign assistance and exports to the country, according to a statement issued jointly by Graham and Blumenthal.

US senators presented a project to designate Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism

This bill follows a resolution passed by the Senate at the end of July asking the Secretary of State, Antony Blinkto impose the designation on Russia.

“If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s regime is not a state sponsor of terrorism after all this, then the designation is meaningless,” Graham said in the letter.

“The events of these past days and weeks have shown more than ever that Russia should be designated a State Sponsor of Terrorism,” Blumenthal said.

During the month of April, it became known that the president of Ukraine, Volodomir Zelenskyhe asked his American counterpart, Joe Bidenthe designation of Russia as a sponsor of terrorism.

President of Ukraine Volodomir Zelensky

At that time, it transpired that both leaders held a phone call in which Zelensky formalized his request after the attacks on his country.

Since then, the European president has insisted on the need for this measure as part of the package of sanctions imposed on Russia from the United States and its Western allies for initiating the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Nevertheless, Biden has previously rejected the measure.since he considers that it may have “undesired consequences” for both his own.

In early September, the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierresaid that using the term terrorism “was not the most effective way” to “hold Russia accountable” for its actions.

He added that such a designation could hamper the delivery of aid to some war-torn areas of Ukraine or prevent aid groups and companies from participating in a U.S.-brokered deal. United Nations y Turkey to export the grains from the blocked ports of Ukraine.

The Kremlin, for its part, welcomed the US president’s rejection of the Senate resolution, considering that the mere debate on this issue is already “monstrous” in itself. “It is good that the president (of the United States) responds like this,” Russian government spokesman Dimitri Peskov said in a television interview collected by the agency. TASS.

(With information from Europa Press)

KEEP READING:

The United States and five other countries agreed to forgive debt payments to Ukraine until 2023

A woman from liberated Kharkiv recounted the hell she experienced during the occupation by Russian troops

Ukraine assured that Russian troops suffer “significant damage on a daily basis” amid its counteroffensive