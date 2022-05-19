US senators seek to force Google to split up and do without its advertising business to avoid conflicts of interest

A group of four US senators, two from the ruling Democratic Party and two from the opposition Republican Party, have presented to the Senate a project of ‘Law of Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising’which seeks to “eliminate the conflicts of interest that have allowed the main platforms in the market manipulate ad auctions and set pricesfrom its monopolistic position”.





If the bill were to go ahead, it would succeed in prohibiting those companies that process more than 20,000 million annually from the digital advertising business they can become ‘judge and jury’, participating on both sides of it. In other words, it would be one of the biggest changes in US antitrust law in a generation.

We all have in mind which companies could be making subtle reference to the conditions cited in said law… but the truth is the promoters of the project have had no qualms about making explicit reference to Google. In the words of Senator Mike Lee:

“have to Google acting simultaneously as seller and buyer and as auctioneer, gives them an unfair and undue advantage in the market”. “The conflicts of interest are so obvious that an employee of Google He described his company’s advertising business as “as if Goldman or Citibank became owners of the New York Stock Exchange.”

In short, this bill borrows concepts from financial regulation and applies them to the online programmatic advertising market.

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

How does this affect Google?

In this way, if this measure were to go ahead, it would force the affected companies to take measures within a year, which in the case of Google it would mean dividing the company, separating the part of its business corresponding to digital advertising…

…acquired after its purchase of DoubleClick in 2008 and which now makes up a large part of the revenue of its parent company, Alphabet: in the first quarter, it reported $68.01 billion in revenue, of which 54,660 million came only from advertising (almost 10,000 million more than in the same period of the previous year).

A Google spokesman has already come out against the controversy created by the presentation of the project, arguing that this is not the time to talk about how monopoly drives up costsbut from the threat of spam and the lack of privacy:

“Advertising tools from Google and many other competitors help US websites and apps fund their content, help businesses grow, and protect users from privacy threats and misleading ads. [Así] that breaking those tools would hurt publishers and advertisers, reduce ad quality, and create new privacy risks. “And that, at a time of higher inflation, would hurt small businesses looking for easy and effective ways to grow online. The real problem is low-quality data brokers that threaten Americans’ privacy and flood them with ads.” spam. In short, this is the wrong bill, at the wrong time, for the wrong target.”

Vía | The Wall Street Journal