US telecommuters forced back to the office are revolting: they continue to work remotely (and are doing well). In Spain already such

While a few days ago we discussed how The percentage of teleworkers in Spain has returned to pre-pandemic levelsstanding below 7% of the labor market workers who do not have to go to a workplace… the return to the “old normality” does not seem to have been welcomed with open arms in United States.

And it is that, if until recently the debate revolved around how many employees were willing to quit their jobs if the companies forced them to return to the offices, now it seems that a ‘resistance movement’ has started that does not accept the dilemma of ‘the office or the street’, and is betting on a third alternative: ignore the orders of their superiors and continue working… but from home.

In Spain, the historical peak of teleworking was reached in mid-2020, with figures around 16.2%

In fact, according to a study by WFH Research—carried out among those companies that opted for teleworking as a result of the coronavirus and that now demand a certain degree of face-to-face work again— 51% of employees have turned a deaf ear to the order to abandon teleworking… and, among those companies that only require presence for part of the week, almost 20% of professionals attend less than they should.

The amazing thing is that many the play is going well for them.

All together, as in Fuenteovejuna

Why? How is it possible that this attitude is not a source of sanctions and mass dismissals (only 12% of those surveyed speak of dismissals in their company for this reason)?

Well, simply because American employees have discovered the advantages of the Fuenteovejuna method that Lope de Vega glossed over. Yes, the “all to one”. Or “almost all”, at least, because companies that could afford to sanction 1 or 2 employees cannot afford to lay off half of their workforce.

Talent shortages in certain sectors (such as technology) also help increase bargaining power of the workers… and to force the hand of the companies, which are beginning to accept the search for consensus solutions.

In Spain, on the contrary, there has not been a situation like this until now: The regulations approved to regulate teleworking leave little room for rebellions of this kind because, although those employees whose contract explicitly includes remote work conditions are more protected, those who did not sign said conditions are the losers.