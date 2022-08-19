US to make another 1.8 million doses of monkeypox vaccine available

Of the 39,000 cases that have been detected worldwide in 94 countries, about 13,500 have been diagnosed in the United States (REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz)

The US Department of Health will accelerate its plan to monkeypox vaccination and from next week will make available to state administrations 1.8 million new dosesthe White House said in a statement.

The US Government Monkeypox Response Team had already announced the shipment of another 442,000 doses earlier this week, the first to be administered intradermally since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the go-ahead to this form of vaccine application.

Administration by the intradermal route makes it possible to use one fifth of the dose required for immunization by the subcutaneous route, but maintaining similar levels of protection.

This will allow US health authorities to give a big boost to the number of vaccines available, amid criticism for not having acted quickly enough to alleviate the outbreak in the country, which declared a national health emergency on August 4.

In a meeting with journalists, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Rochelle Walensky explained that of the 39,000 cases that have been detected worldwide in 94 countries, about 13,500 have been diagnosed in the United States.

98% of them are men. Of the 6,000 cases in which details about those affected are known, their average age is 35 years and 93% of them reported having had recent sexual contacts with other men.

The Department of Health also announced this Thursday that they are putting into practice special programs to promote the application of the vaccine among the LGTBIQ+ community.

Among them, a pilot program to provide additional vaccines to state and local health departments in jurisdictions that are staging large events geared toward gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men.

The pilot program will reserve 50,000 doses of vaccines from the Strategic National Reserve (SNS) that jurisdictions may request, depending on the size of the event, and is already being implemented at events like the Charlotte Pride Parade on August 20 and 21.

“I want to emphasize that while we are offering the vaccine at these events to people at high risk, this is a two-dose vaccine and receiving the vaccine at these events will not provide protection at the event itself”, said Walensky.

Until now, almost one million doses of the vaccine have been delivered to local administrationsreported the White House.

“Since the first case was reported in the United States, the Administration has led a government-wide response to make testing, vaccines and treatment more widely available to communities across the country and has worked with the LGBTQ+ community. to provide information and resources,” the White House said.

In addition, the US government announced today that will make 50,000 doses of TPOXX antiviral treatment available to state health administrations, which represent “almost five times more than the confirmed cases” in the country.

