US Violence being condemned all around, PM Modi tweeted – Unfortunate for democracy

US Violence: The bloody clash between Trump supporters and police is being condemned worldwide for the electoral consequences in America. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed concern over the ruckus and violence at the Capitol Building in Washington, US. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted that I am sad to see the news of riots and violence in Washington DC. The transfer of power should continue in an orderly and peaceful manner. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be distorted through illegal protest. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi worried over Washington’s bloody violence, said – should transfer power in peace

World leaders expressed concern over this incident of violence Also Read – LIVE UPDATE: Violent clash between Trump supporters-security personnel at Capitol complex in US, woman killed

Let me tell you that thousands of Donald Trump supporters in Washington tried to capture Capitol Hill, causing a ruckus in the Senate. On this incident, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tweeted that the news is coming from America, they are raising concern, everyone should work in peace. Apart from them, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Australian PM Scott Morrison, New Zealand PM Jasinda have also condemned American violence via Twitter. Also Read – Donald Trump not willing to give up, said – I will continue to fight for the presidency

On the commotion in the Capitol Building, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that violence will never succeed in overcoming the will of the people. Democracy in America should be retained, and it will be.

UN Secretary General said this…

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that, “In such circumstances it is important that political leaders influence their supporters to stay away from violence, as well as the need to respect democratic processes and the rule of law.”

New US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton blamed Donald Trump for the violence and appealed to convince his supporters.

Significantly, one woman has died in this violence in Washington, while several protesters have also been injured in clashes with police. Thousands of Trump supporters in the US tried to surround the Senate, shouting slogans and seizing several areas.

#UPDATE | US lawmakers reconvene to certify Electoral College votes after the violence at the US Capitol in Washington DC. https://t.co/W1e3J1JkJf – ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

However, the National Guards and other security forces drove out all the protesters. Now once again the work has started in the US Congress.