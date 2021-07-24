USA Basketball Olympian JaVale McGee Requested Ordinary Query About His Mom

Staff USA basketball megastar JaVale McGee was once greatly surprised on Saturday when a reporter requested him a ordinary query about his circle of relatives.

McGee, who joined the U.S. Olympic roster at a second’s realize after Kevin Love dropped out and Bradley Beal was once pressured to leave out the Video games because of coronavirus well being and protection protocols, talked with newshounds an afternoon ahead of the crew’s first sport towards France on the Tokyo Video games.

“Hiya JaVale, welcome aboard, I’m now not certain … is your mother nonetheless with us,” the reporter requested.

McGee gave the impression to be a little bit surprised by way of the query.

“That’s a unusual query to invite anyone,” he responded.

McGee is a three-time NBA champion who’s making his first Olympic look for the U.S. in pursuit of his first-ever gold medal. His mom, Pamela, may be an Olympic champion and nonetheless very a lot alive.

Pamela McGee was once a two-time NCAA champion with USC and joined Cheryl Miller to assist the U.S. Olympic ladies’s basketball crew to a gold medal in 1984. She additionally had a gold medal within the 1983 Pan American Video games in Caracas and the 1984 Jones Cup in Taiwan. She received a silver within the 1983 FIBA Global Championship in Rio de Janeiro.

Pamela McGee performed professionally for the Dallas Diamonds of the Ladies’s Skilled Basketball League and within the WNBA for the Sacramento Monarchs and Los Angeles Sparks.