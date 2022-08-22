USA: brutal beating of three policemen against a man in Arkansas

Brutal police assault on a man in Arkansas



The actions of three police officers from the state of Arkansas (southern United States) caused a strong rejection in social networks, after a video of the moment a man was brutally beaten went viral. The incident occurred meters from a store in Crawford County.

In the images you can see the three officers dealing all kinds of blows – both to the head and to the rest of the body – to a subject who is totally immobilized on the floor.

A passerby managed to capture the moment with his camera. Even one of the police officers sees that he is recording them and asks him to leave.

After what happened, Arkansas State Police reported that the uniformed officers were suspended and that an investigation into the incident was launched. So far there have been no reports on what caused such a beating.

A passerby managed to capture from his car the moment of the brutal beating in Arkansas

“The officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” says the press release put out by the Mulberry Police Department.

“The City of Mulberry and the Police Department take these investigations very seriously and hold all of their officers accountable for their actions. We will take appropriate action upon conclusion of the investigation.”he added.

According to what was recorded by the chain Foxel sheriff James Damante confirmed that those involved are a Mulberry police officer and two deputies.

“In reference to the video circulating on social media involving two Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies, we have requested that the Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. investigation,” Damante said in a Facebook post.

According to the authorities, the man who was beaten by police allegedly spat on a store clerk and then threatened him and said he was going to “cut his face off.”

The man reportedly fled the scene on a bicycle and, following a complaint from the store clerk, the police went looking for him.

According to the police version, when approached by the authorities, the man allegedly began attacking one of the officers, pushing him to the ground while hitting him in the back of the head.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. The man, who was taken to a local hospital, faces charges of terrorism threat, resisting arrest, second-degree assault, breaking and entering, aggravated assault and possession of a criminal instrument.

Developing…