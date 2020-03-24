General News

USA Gymnastics joins swimming, track and field in asking that Tokyo Games be postponed

March 24, 2020
In survey of senior nationwide workforce contributors, 62% talked about they wanted Tokyo Video video games to be postponed, with most mentioning properly being and safety risks from COVID-19



