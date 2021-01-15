USA: The Office was the most watched series in streaming in 2020

According to the Nielsen SVOD Content Ratings service, The Office has been the series Most viewed streaming in the US in 2020, adding 57,000 million minutes in total.

According to Variety, The Office has been by far the most watched television show, ranking second with Grey’s Anatomy with 39.4 billion watched minutes and Criminal Minds third with 34.4 billion.

The Nielsen SVOD Content Ratings service measures NEtflix, Amazon Prime VIdeo, Hulu, and DIsney Plus. Netflix has the Top 10 most watched series in streaming. The only one not from Netflix is ​​The Mandalorian which belongs to Disney +.

When it comes to original series, Netflix’s Ozark is No. 1 at 30.4 million minutes, followed by Lucifer and The Crown.

Disney + has 7 of the 10 spots in the movie category, with Frozen 2 in first place, Moana in second and Pets in third.

Be careful, because the Nielsen service is only based on connected TVs, not counting on mobiles or computers.