USB-C accessories can be dangerous: this is how Apple wants to solve it in the new macOS Ventura

One of the great threats that threaten the security of a Mac on a daily basis is undoubtedly the accessories that are connected. The fact of connecting an external storage unit or the charger itself in the USB-C connector, makes the operating system may be infected with some malware that tries to kidnap it or even steal all the information without you realizing it. Now the Cupertino company has a plan to avoid this threat pre-emptively blocking the port.





A lot of security research has been done that has shown that it is entirely possible to hide a malicious file in a charging cable and pretty much any accessory that will end up connecting to the computer. This means that all possible traps have to be placed to prevent you from accessing infected information in the bowels of the computer. This also applies to poor quality cables which have also been seen to contain some type of malicious file that infects the device. That is why you have to distrust practically everything that is going to be connected today.

macOS will ask for authorization before using a USB-C device

macOS Ventura was introduced a few days ago with changes in the way of working on the desktop itself with the grouping of applications that are open, or the use of the iPhone as a webcam. But beyond these functionalities, there are other internal functions related to security, such as automatically blocking communication of USB-C devices with the operating system until authorization is received from the user.





That way, when you connect a storage drive or any other peripheral such as a mouse or USB hub that hasn’t been verified by Apple, will not be able to use at the moment. In order to initiate communication between both devices, authorization will have to be granted automatically.

There are also some notable exceptions: power adapters, stand-alone displays, and connections to approved hubs. In addition, all devices that have been approved will be stored in the computer’s memory so that authorization does not have to be offered again.

Although, before giving the Okey to an accessory, it is important that rest assured that it is not going to be an unknown accessory or that someone suspicious has offered you. At the moment the authorization is offered, the communication will proceed, and this is definitive in the event that it is infected. In this way, the company makes you think twice before trying an accessory that is not authorized.

But this is not a completely new function within the ecosystem. This automatic block already was present in the version of iOS 12 for iPhone and iPad, precisely to be able to block all the accessories that were connected to these devices. Now they extrapolate to the Mac ecosystem to improve security and privacy.

