USC Scripter Awards Finalists Announced for 2021

The USC Libraries has introduced this 12 months’s finalists for the 33rd annual USC Libraries Scripter Award, which acknowledges probably the most achieved movie and episodic sequence variations. The 2021 Scripter choice committee selected the finalists from a big selection of 87 movies and 65 episodic sequence variations.

The finalist writers for movie adaptation are:

Mike Makowsky for “Dangerous Training” primarily based on the New York journal article “The Dangerous Superintendent” by Robert Kolker

Jon Raymond and Kelly Reichardt for “First Cow” primarily based on the novel “The Half-Life” by Jon Raymond

Screenwriter Ruben Santiago-Hudson and playwright August Wilson for “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland” primarily based on the nonfiction guide “Nomadland: Surviving America within the Twenty-First Century” by Jessica Bruder

Screenwriter and playwright Kemp Powers for “One Evening in Miami”

The finalist writers for episodic sequence are:

Mark Richard and Ethan Hawke, for the episode “Meet the Lord,” from “The Good Lord Fowl,” primarily based on the novel by James McBride

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch for the fifth episode of “Regular Individuals,” primarily based on the novel by Sally Rooney

Ed Burns and David Simon for the sixth episode of “The Plot Towards America,” primarily based on the novel by Philip Roth

Scott Frank for the episode “Openings,” from “The Queen’s Gambit,” primarily based on the novel by Walter Tevis

Anna Winger for the primary episode of “Unorthodox,” primarily based on the autobiography “Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots” by Deborah Feldman

The studios and streaming platforms distributing the finalist movies and present publishers of the printed works are:

“Dangerous Training”—HBO Movies and New York journal

“First Cow”—A24 and Bloomsbury

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”—Netflix and Plume

“Nomadland”—Fox Searchlight and W. W. Norton

“One Evening in Miami”—Amazon and Trendy Classics

The networks and streaming platforms broadcasting the finalist episodic sequence and present publishers of the works are:

“The Good Lord Fowl”—Showtime and Riverhead Books

“Regular Individuals”—Hulu and Random Home

“The Plot Towards America”—HBO and Classic Worldwide

“The Queen’s Gambit”—Netflix and Classic Contemporaries

“Unorthodox”— Netflix and Simon & Schuster

Whereas the award ceremony is usually held within the historic Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library on the College of Southern California, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the profitable authors and screenwriters might be introduced nearly on March 13 at scripter.usc.edu.

Serving on the choice committee, amongst many others, are movie critics Leonard Maltin, Anne Thompson and Kenneth Turan; authors Michael Chabon and Janet Fitch; screenwriters Greta Gerwig, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby; producers Jennifer Todd and Paula Wagner; and USC deans Elizabeth Daley of the College of Cinematic Arts and Catherine Quinlan of the USC Libraries. Howard Rodman, USC professor and previous president of the Writers Guild of America, West, chairs the 2021 committee.