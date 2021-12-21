Use and abuse this Warzone Automat class to exploit its long range

If you’ve fallen into the arms of the Automaton from Warzone, you’re going to need a good class to take advantage of its long range. At first, this approach may not suit you much, because it has a cadence that sends a ride precision. However, you will see that with our approach you will be able to take full advantage of its reach and setback.

The best class of the automaton for long range

Bocacha: MX muffler

MX muffler Canyon: Sniper Anastasia

Sniper Anastasia Coupling: hand stop for M1941

hand stop for M1941 Look: rifle scope ZF4 x3,5x

rifle scope ZF4 x3,5x Charger: 6.5mm Sakura drums with 75 rounds

6.5mm Sakura drums with 75 rounds Ammunition: enlarged

enlarged Rear handle: leather grip

leather grip Butt: Empress Broadsword/Anastasia acolchada

Empress Broadsword/Anastasia acolchada Advantage: Prestidigitation

Prestidigitation Advantage 2: Fully charged

The silencers they’re still the most useful thing in a class for Warzone Pacific Season 1. That’s where the MX, which also increases the precision in exchange for slightly worsening the aiming speed.

Then the Anastasia Cannon works like a charm to devastatingly increase damage range. Keep in mind that it is an exclusive barrel for this weapon; if they put it,will be for something! Literally, the Automaton is a rifle that can double the range of an STG 44. Add to that the hand stop, which will help you with recoil control and precision.

For the issue of chargers, try the 75-round Sakura. This is a tremendously generous option for an assault rifle, yes, but it will be great for dispatching complete teams. If you want a good choice of ammo to feed him, stick with the enlarged, which adds an extra to the bullet speed.

As you will understand, with the attributes as we are proposing them, the ideal is that you use a good scope with increases, such as that of ZF4 rifle 3.5. As it is an optics that slightly worsens the speed when aiming, we are going to compensate all those penalties with a leather grip.

At the time of choose the cylinder head, we propose two options: the Empress and the Anastasia. The first improves your initial recoil control, while the second contains the recoil when receiving continuous fire. You try and keep the one you like the most.

For this class of Automaton, the subject of competitions and kits (advantages in Warzone) is pretty obvious. Conjurer It will help you compensate for the reload speed as it is with the ammo drums. The other part also serves to tackle the problem of ammunition. Fully charged It serves to carry ammunition well from the beginning of the game.