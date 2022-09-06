Use bots with Artificial Intelligence to detect bugs in games? This is the dream of the head of Xbox Studios

Matt Booty reminds that a simple change in a title can cause serious bugs, so a lot of testing is needed.

It is evident that the development of video games has evolved to become a profession of the most complex, especially if we take into account the work behind the biggest titles of the moment. This has been one of the topics that she has reflected on Matt Bootyhead of Xbox Game Studios, during the PAX West 2022an event where he has also ensured that Perfect Dark is going well.

Every time something new is introduced to a great game, the entire title needs to be tested.Matt BootyAlthough game development has many branches, the manager has focused one of his last statements on internal tests: “Some of the processes that we have really have not kept up with the speed with which we can create content”, Booty begins (via VGC). “One of them is testing.“.

“When you think about a game, one of the biggest differences between a game and something like a movie, is if you’re working on a movie and you say ‘Hey, this ending, let’s shrink it, let’s edit this, let’s cut that scene’ , usually doesn’t break anything at the beginning of the movie,” explains the head of Xbox Game Studios. “But in a game you can be ready to release it, and the designer says ‘I’ve got this little feature, I’m just going to change the color of this thing,’ and all of a sudden, somehow, something explodes and now the first 10 minutes of the game are unplayable“.

What I always say to AI guys is: ‘Help me figure out how to use an AI bot to test a game’Matt Booty“So that aspect of testing, every time something new is introduced to a great game, all title must be testedfrom start to finish, side to side,” concludes the manager. Which, in short, leads to a very clear idea: “My dream — there are many things with AI and machine learning right now, and people using AI to generate all those images,” he says, remembering shows like Midjourney.

Image created with Midjourney

“What I always say when I meet the AI ​​guys is: ‘Help me find out how to use an AI bot to test a game‘” says the manager. “Because I would love to be able to launch 10,000 instances of a game in the cloud, so there are 10,000 copies of the game running, implement a bot that spends all night testing the game, and in the morning have a report. Because that could be transformational“.

Although this topic of conversation would allow for many additional discussions, it is worth remembering that Matt Booty has been talking about other aspects of video games during PAX West 2022. In this sense, the head of Xbox Game Studios has also commented that the practice of a single studio developing a Triple A game has already been left behind, and an example of this is the collaboration of Undead Labs y The Coalition para trasladar State of Decay 3 a Unreal Engine 5.

