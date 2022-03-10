Use Google Maps and follow live how his mother and grandmother flee Ukraine: this is how he saw the long 4-day escape

Artem Russakovskiiwho is the founder of Android Police and APKMirror, has posted on his Twitter account how was following his mother in real time through Google Maps while the woman escaped from the war that devastates her country.

The entrepreneur lives in the United States and explains that he had to convince his mother and grandmother to escape. These trips to forcefully leave your usual place of residence are usually complicated and difficult, so the decision is not easy to make.

When he got the mother and also the grandmother to decide to leave, he asked them to activate the Google Maps function that allows real-time location sharing with third parties. Something that also many women do with their friends when they walk alone at night in a city, as has been reported on several occasions (and as many of us have done).

Wanted to mention a tip that proved to be monumentally helpful during this escape. Have the refugee set up live location sharing in Google Maps. I was able to see my mom’s exact position during their whole journey and didn’t have to bother them or worry.https://t.co/iiSZ68gN2E pic.twitter.com/V8ZTQgcuax – Artem Russakovskii 🇺🇦 (@ArtemR) March 6, 2022

After 4 days of following their getaway journey, the creator of Android Police posted the story because their relatives had arrived in Chisinauthe capital of Moldova.

This war that began with the Russian invasion of Ukraine has led, like any conflict, to a massive emigration of people seeking refuge in neighboring countries. In an unprecedented decision, the European Union decided to allow people from Ukraine to freely enter EU territory, something that does not happen to people fleeing other wars.

On March 6, Sunday of last week, Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) published that his agency has recorded that 1.5 million people left Ukraine in 10 days. A small percentage of the population considering that there are almost 45 million people in Ukraine, a figure similar to the inhabitants of Spain.

More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days — the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. – Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) March 6, 2022

Moldova, the fate of the family of the entrepreneur, it is the poorest country in Europe (it is not in the EU) and where also fewer international volunteers have moved, so the assistance and humanitarian aid often falls on local people. Moldova claims to be “at the maximum” of its capacity to receive Ukrainian refugees. Moldova’s prime minister, Natalia Gavrilita, has said the country is “at the maximum” of its capacities to host Ukrainian refugees.