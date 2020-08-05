Use of streaming services and TV soared during lockdown peak, according to Ofcom

A brand new Ofcom report has revealed that adults dwelling within the UK spent nearly half of their working day in entrance of the tv during the height of coronavirus lockdown.

Ofcom’s Media Nations 2020 report mentioned that the typical time spent in entrance of a TV display was six hours, 25 minutes a day all through April – which equates to nearly 45 hours per week – a rise of 31 per cent from the identical month final 12 months.

The media watchdog additionally mentioned that Britons used streaming services twice as a lot as ordinary during that point, with twelve million adults signing up to new platforms and individuals awaiting a mean of one hour 11 minutes per day.

This surge consists of a rise in older viewers turning to streaming services, with 32 per cent of 55-64-year-olds, and 15 per cent of individuals aged over 65 utilizing platforms equivalent to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+, up from 25 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

New streaming service Disney+ has loved a robust begin since its UK launch in March, with 16 per cent of on-line adults having signed up to the platform by early July, develop into the third most-popular streaming service n the nation behind Netflix (45 per cent) and Amazon Prime Video (39 per cent) – overtaking NOW TV (10 per cent) within the course of.

In the meantime, the report additionally revealed that March noticed public service broadcasters take pleasure in their highest month-to-month share of broadcast TV in six years – with the determine standing at 59 per cent – whereas catch-up platforms together with BBC iPlayer and All4 have additionally seen a surge in utilization all through the pandemic.

iPlayer noticed a report 570 million programme requests in Could, a 72 per cent improve from the identical month final 12 months, whereas All 4, additionally noticed a 30% soar in use amongst 16-34-year-olds within the first two weeks of lockdown.

Radio listening was broadly resilient during lockdown, according to the report, but it surely additionally outlined that the sector would wish to climate the promoting market downturn exacerbated by Covid-19.

