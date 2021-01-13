“Use Signal”: the recommendation of Elon Musk, the new richest man in the world, as an alternative to WhatsApp

Elon Musk (Photo: EFE / Britta Pedersen / Archivo)



“Use Signal” . Two words. A simple message. But it is making a devastating impact. It’s about the recommendation that Elon Musk, the new richest man in the world, made his followers on Twitter. Thus, the founder of Tesla and Space X spoke out for said instant messaging application that plants, now, a Strong competition to the dominant WhatsApp of Mark Zuckerberg.

All this originated with the already worldwide message from the Facebook application, about the new privacy policy that they will handle with which they seek that the messaging services of the trio that both platforms have armed with Instagram, are more integrated.

Before the outrage of WhatsApp users, who criticized that certain part of their personal data will be shared with advertisers Facebook clients, Elon Musk – as usual – recorded his opinion.

(Twitter)

“We continue to break traffic records and add capacity as more and more people accept how much they dislike Facebook’s new terms.”Signal pointed out in a series of messages posted on his Twitter account.

And boy did he have answers and marked a great influence. After that tweet – shared, so far, more than 50,000 times – more than 100,000 users joined the downloads in the Apple and Google app stores.

Even due to the high demand that occurred simultaneously, Signal crashed for a moment and its verification codes to download the application were delayed, but they were inconveniences that were quickly resolved and now, it is supposed, it operates normally.

(Twitter)

Signal is an instant messaging application that is now positioned as the direct competition of WhatsApp or Telegram. It uses edge encryption to protect communications and those of its users. Is available for iOS and Android.

Edward Snowden and Jack Dorsey are other personalities of current relevance who have recommended this application. What’s so special about it? Its message protection system, which has become so popular that it is used by WhatsApp itself.

“Neither we can read your messages or listen to your calls, nor anyone else. Privacy is not an optional mode, it is how Signal works. In all your messages, all your calls, forever ”, reads the description of the application, which can be read on the official website of the platform. Also, they stress, there are no ads, no sellers, no affiliates.

(Photo: Lam Yik / Bloomberg)

What the changes in WhatsApp policies imply

According to the courier service notices, there are three core changes focused in data processing, in how companies can use Facebook services, and the unification of companies.

As we mentioned in our note What are and how will the new WhatsApp terms and conditions affect? , these changes mean that from now on WhatsApp will share the user’s personal information with Facebook and other services managed by the group of Mark Zuckerberg. Hence its relationship with the popular social network.

With these new policies, Facebook through WhatsApp, will collect:

– Account registration information, such as phone number.

– Operations data.

– Information related to the service.

– Information on how the user interacts with others, including companies.

– Information about the mobile device (battery charge, internet service provider, signal strength, hardware model, operating system …).

– IP adress.

(Photo: COPYLEFT FLICKR)



The advice of the richest man in the world

On January 7, Elon Musk surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world , according to the real-time list maintained by Bloomberg.

The sharp rise in Tesla shares, which have soared this year, raised his fortune to about USD 188.5 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations, surpassing Bezos by about $ 1.5 billion.

(Foto: REUTERS/Aly Song)

The controversial businessman has seen his fortune multiply during the last year, with a rise of more than 150,000 million dollars thanks to the “rally” of Tesla shares, which appreciated 743% during 2020.

Musk, 49, owns about 20% of the electric vehicle company’s securities and about $ 42 billion in options he received from the company, according to Bloomberg. In addition, he is the head of the space company Space X, a field in which he also competes with Bezos, who leads Blue Origin.

