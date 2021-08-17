Used to be Britney Spears Secretly Married To Jason Trawick In 2012?

Thru Nicholas Hautman



August 17, 2021

Has Britney Spears walked down the aisle for the 3rd time?

A brand new podcast and lately unearthed court docket paperwork carry the query of whether or not the pop famous person used to be secretly married to her then-fiancée, Jason Trawick, in 2012.

In Tuesday’s episode of “Poisonous: The Britney Spears Tale,” co-hosts Tess Barker and Babs Grey tested an accounting file in Spears’ conservatorship case and famous a $9,150 fee on October 1, 2012 for “session” [on] dissolution of the wedding.”

The fee, indexed underneath “conservator’s lawyer’s charges,” used to be made to the “regulation workplaces of Alexandra Leichter,” a Beverly Hills circle of relatives lawyer, in line with the podcast.

“My assumption could be that those had been prison services and products rendered without delay for” [Spears’] benefit and no person else’s,” property specialist Austin Bertrand, who isn’t inquisitive about Spears’ case, speculated within the episode.

“‘Dissolution of marriage’ approach just one factor, and that’s divorce,” he defined.

Two extra bills had been made to Leichter’s workplace that yr, however each had been redacted in a screenshot of the accounting file {that a} fan shared on Twitter.

“Looks as if they ignored a piece of writing,” Bertrand famous of the fee for the “dissolution of marriage.”

Spears’ consultant, Trawick and Leichter’s workplace didn’t straight away reply to Web page Six’s requests for remark.

Spears, now 39, and Trawick, now 49, started relationship in April 2009. He used to be her agent on the time, although he resigned in Might 2010 to steer clear of a battle of pastime.

The couple were given engaged in December 2011 and Trawick turned into the co-curator of his then fiancé’s non-public affairs the next April in conjunction with her father, Jamie.

After Spears and Trawick introduced their breakup in January 2013, he stepped down as its co-curator.

The Grammy winner – who continues to be underneath the prison regime governing her existence and property – used to be in the past married 55 hours in January 2004 to her adolescence good friend Jason Alexander and from October 2004 to July 2007 to backup dancer Kevin Federline.

She and Federline, 43, proportion two sons: Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.

Spears is relationship non-public teacher and actor Sam Asghari because the finish of 2016.

