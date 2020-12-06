Used to have relationship with a 6-year-old blind daughter, used to escape from such a wife, then

Thane: After the wife went to office, the husband raped his step-daughter. The daughter is only 6 years old. He is blind. Can not see The case is from Thane district of Maharashtra. Surprisingly, the mother knew about the rape of her daughter. Even after this, she did not complain about her husband. Police have arrested the accused. Also Read – UP: Car riders abduct rape victim, all three accused are out on bail

A police officer said that the girl's mother married a man (44) of Mumbra Township after her husband passed away a year ago. According to the officer, during the last one year, the accused allegedly raped the girl several times. He would do this action when his wife went to work.

According to the police, when she (the girl) protested, the accused used to threaten her. When a local NGO came to know about the alleged crime, he contacted the victim's mother. By the way, this woman was also aware of this crime and had also questioned her husband but she did not inform the police about it.

According to the police, when the members of the NGO explained to the woman, she filed a complaint against her husband on Friday night and then she was arrested on Saturday. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections. The local court on Saturday sent the accused to police custody for a week.