Useful tips when neutering our dog or cat

Castration is a surgery that prevents reproduction in dogs and cats, both males and females, in addition to preventing diseases and promoting a better quality of life (REUTERS)

The main and most important objective of the castration is to avoid overpopulation of companion animals, as well as through population control to avoid the spread of diseases zoonotic, mistreatment, animal abandonment and the development of serious conditions related to their genitality.

For this reason, it is important that the responsible guardians who decide to castrate their animals take into account that they must properly prepare the animal, as well as provide the care postoperative.

castration is a process surgical which is performed under general anesthesia to remove the ovaries from females and the testicles from males. For this process to run smoothly and without complications, it is necessary to attend to these recommendations.

Neutering is usually recommended between 6 and 12 months of age to avoid the negative effects of early neutering (Getty Images)

the main requirement to castrate an animal is that it is in good health, which can be detected clinically, also through blood tests and through cardiological studies.

The animal should not be subjected to this procedure if it presents any of these signs: diarrhea, lack of appetite, underweight or overweight, or if you suspect any other condition.

It will be, finally, a doctor veterinarian the one who determines before he is castrated, if he is fit to undergo this surgery.

The most common of anesthetics, especially used in mass campaigns, is the intravenous but if it’s about brachycephalic dogs, such as the French or English pug or bull dog breed, should be used monitored inhalation anesthesia, since the morphology of their head makes it difficult for them to breathe.

Brachycephalic dogs, also known as snub-nosed dogs, are fast becoming one of the most popular dog breeds in the world (Grosby Group)

Due to coagulation difficulties, it is preferred not to sterilize female dogs in heat and, for ethics, pregnant females should not be operated on.

The age ideal to be able to surgically castrate both females and males is that of sexual maturity that fluctuates variably according to the breed between 7 and 12 months of age, being able to delay even more in giant breeds.

Sterilizing the female before her first heat prevents her from developing 100% breast cancer in adulthood.

The animal must arrive with a fast of water and food for eight hours to be operated, variable criteria according to the acting professional. This is very important as the effects of anesthesia can cause nausea and vomitingwhich could be diverted to the lungs, obstructing breathing and causing severe pneumonia.

With castration, some cats tend to be less active and as a consequence, they can gain weight, but it does not mean that they will be lethargic, only calmer (REUTERS)

As for the post operative The animal must lie down in a clean, dry and quiet place, without drafts and on the ground from where it cannot fall causing injuries.

It should be avoided that lama o bite stitches, placing an Elizabethan collar on dogs and a tight surgical girdle or shirt on cats.

Los gatos they must arrive inside a transport box or in well-closed baskets or boxes; never in the arms of its owner, because it can get stressed and run away. The dogs they must wear their collar, leash or shoulder strap.

In both cases, it is convenient to carry a blanket that recognizes the animal to place it there when it wakes up.

*Prof. Dr. Juan Enrique Romero @drromerook is a veterinarian. Specialist in University Education. Master in Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology. Former Director of the School Hospital for Small Animals (UNLPam). University Professor in several Argentine universities. International speaker.

