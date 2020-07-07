‘Useless to Me’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix – Variety

“Useless to Me” has been renewed for Season 3 at Netflix, which may also function the darkish comedy’s final. The information comes about two months because the launch of Season 2 again in Might.

With the renewal, Netflix additionally introduced that it has inked a multi-year cope with sequence creator Liz Feldman for unique sequence and different tasks.

“Useless to Me” stars Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden. The present follows Jen (Applegate), a sardonic widow decided to resolve her husband’s current hit-and-run homicide, and Judy (Cardellini), an optimistic free spirit who’s not too long ago suffered her personal tragic loss. When the 2 ladies meet at a help group, they grow to be unlikely associates regardless of their polar-opposite personalities.

“From begin to end, ‘Useless To Me’ is precisely the present I needed to make,” Feldman stated. “And it’s been an unbelievable reward. Telling a narrative sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be ceaselessly indebted to my companions in crime, my associates for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly proficient writers, solid and crew. I’m past grateful to Netflix for supporting ‘Useless To Me’ from day one, and I’m thrilled to proceed our collaboration.”

Each Feldman and Applegate are govt producers on “Useless to Me,” together with Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions and Adam McKay. Christie Smith additionally govt produces. Cardellini serves as co-executive producer. CBS Televisions Studios produces.

“Liz Feldman is a comedic pressure who brings her contemporary and distinct standpoint to each ingredient of the artistic course of from inception by way of writing and producing,” stated Netflix’s Jane Wiseman, vp of comedy sequence. “We couldn’t be extra excited to increase our relationship with Liz and proceed to work together with her on ‘Useless to Me’ and future sequence to come.”

“Useless to Me” has been effectively acquired by critics for each of its seasons so far, with Applegate receiving each an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for her work on Season 1.