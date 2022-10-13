Users remembered when Álvaro Morales ranted against America

Users remembered when Álvaro Morales was anti-American (Photo: ESPN)

Alvaro Morales has become one of the most controversial characters in sports journalism in Mexico, due to his character, a fervent fan of the America clubwhich has managed to win over hundreds of followers and even more than thousands of detractors within Liga MX, mainly from Pumas UNAM and Chivas del Guadalajara.

With the Guadalajara painting, the journalist from ESPN was recently involved in a public debate, thanks to the fact that mocked the elimination of Chivas in the 2022 Opening Repechagein addition to his “horseplay” climbing on a table of Spicy Soccer to shout the failure of Guadalajara to his partner, Jorge Pietrasanta.

This act of Morales went viral on social networks and various fans of the television program ESPNquestioned the professionalism of the controversial character, however, some Internet users did not miss the moment and recalled when the Sorcerer, not many years ago before being an avid Americanist, he was an acid detractor of the painting of Emilio Azcárraga, owner of Televisa.

It was about his scene during the broadcast of Spicy Soccer, the one that gave rise to various users reviving a video of November 30, 2010 of Álvaro Morales throwing plagues against America, when the Coapa cadre he fell in the Semifinals of the Bicentennial Tournament against Santos Laguna.

Likewise, Morales’s criticisms were added to the then present of America, Well, they hadn’t lifted the Liga MX title for five and a half years.

“America is not a big team and it was shown in this postseason and for several tournaments. What’s more, I don’t remember when was the last time America was champion, I even forgot,” he was heard saying to David Faitelson’s laugh.

“What company does America belong to? Yes, Grupo Televisa and they make very good soap operas. Televisa made another novel with America, I dare to say things as they are, “added Álvaro Morales.

It was after the final of the Apertura 2018 when he is the presenter of ESPN announced that he stopped supporting the colors of Cruz Azul to become a follower of America, a team that precisely beat the Machine in that series for the title. Since then, Álvaro Morales calls himself an Americanist, generating divided opinions among thousands of Liga MX fans.

During the broadcast of Spicy Soccer the commentator of ESPN starred in apayasada” to publicly mock the failure of the team from Guadalajara, but that gesture had a particular dedication. Because Jorge Pietrasanta is a follower of Sacred Flock, Alvaro Morales he dedicated that live humiliation to him.

Compared to Jared Borgetti and of Hector Huertathe Sorcerer Morales climbed on the table from the program to shout in Pietrasanta’s face the elimination of his team; shortly after presenting the program, Alvarito He asked the camera to follow him so that no detail of his mockery would be lost.

The commentator stood up from his place, took momentum to climb on the table and once on top of the debate panel he directed his gaze to Stone scream “What happened Stone?! What happened Pietrina? wow! They eliminated the Chivas!”, the whole sentence was accompanied by a scandalous and mocking laugh.

