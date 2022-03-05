Using Car Technologies Appropriately Contribute To Road Safety

Distracted driving led to the deaths of 3,142 people, according to the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration (NHTSA). A good number of the accidents were because of technology-related habits such as using a cellphone or checking the GPS. Car manufacturers spend billions of dollars on new technologies, but some of them don’t actually contribute to road safety. Tesla announced that it has disabled Passenger Play while its cars are in motion after the NHTSA expressed concerns. Technology can be a boon or a bane while driving. Knowing which is which will help drivers stay safe while on the road.

Infotainment Systems

Car manufacturers developed these to provide information and entertainment through touch screens or audio controls. Infotainment systems delivered a hands-free way of using a cellphone, controlling car systems, accessing digital maps, and so much more. Touching the screen to adjust the temperature inside the car, however, will still take a driver’s eyes off the road. The risk of a car crash increases after looking away for 2.5 seconds and most drivers take about 40 seconds on the infotainment screen.

You can still use the infotainment system in the car and stay safe. Learn how to use the system before driving. This will reduce the time you’ll need to adjust the volume or temperature. If you need directions to get to your destination, it’s better to have the system “tell” you. An even better way is to stop first if there’s a need to use the screen.

Cameras And Sensors

Backup cameras allow drivers to see what’s behind the vehicle and all cars are required to have one. Newer vehicles have more than one camera that gives them a 360-degree view and lessens blind spots. It’s important to remember to look at the screen only when you need it. Avoid checking it regularly. Lane departure warning and forward collision warning systems are technologies developed by using cameras and sensors to lessen distracted driving. These systems warn drivers if they are moving outside their lanes or when there’s a danger of a car crash. Lights or vibrations on the steering wheel will alert drivers.

There are times, though, when no matter how much you stay safe, accidents still happen. If you are involved in one, make sure you report it to the police. It’s also a good idea to have the services of a lawyer from a reputable firm like FVF Law. A lawyer will help you make informed decisions on details related to car accidents.

Humans Are The Best Safety “Feature”

Car technologies assist drivers in promoting road safety, but humans still have the responsibility to be safe on the road. Drivers need to stay alert and focused. They also should have the knowledge of road rules, how to operate their vehicles and the technologies in them properly, and how to drive in different weather and road conditions. Mastering these will keep drivers and others safe while on the road.