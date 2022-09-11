Using poor people as NPCs to walk around in video games: the proposal of an NFT expert

Wealthy investors from Western countries have been paying money to players from countries like the Philippines for them to perform menial tasks in “PlaytoEarn” games. “There are people who have money but no time to play, and there are people on the other side who have no money but time,” explains Mikhai Kossar. Wolves DAO memberNFT company.

Kossar, who is an expert who is part of this group that advises companies on NFT game projects, believes that this is a great alternative, and proposes to go further: use people from countries with less economic resources as cheap labor so that they are NPC, that is, a non-player character that in Spanish can also be abbreviated as PNJ. Now, these players are automatic and this man proposes to put poor people there hanging around the video game.

In April 2022 it was already posted on MeinMMO about the German YouTuber “Sw1pe” employing 16 players from the Philippines in Play2Earn’s Axie Infinity game, but not as NPCs, but as “farm bots”: they played for him, they won the game currency and he shared his profits with them (or they had to give the profits to him and kept only a part, rather).

Sw1pe saw himself as an investor who wanted to earn passive income this way. All was well until the real money value of Axie Infinity’s in-game currency plummeted.

New proposals

NFT is a new trend in gaming. And for Kossar “with cheap labor from a developing country, you could use people from the Philippines as NPCs, real life NPCs in your game” and so “they could engage in populating the world, maybe do some random work or just walk from one place to another, fish, tell stories…” within the video game.

Thus, according to this man, you could get some NPCs (characters controlled by the machine in the game worlds) more realistic to improve the user experiencewith people from poor countries acting as real NPCs.

Another curious story about this phenomenon is found in a similar story, but in a Minecraft-based NFT game called Critterz. Over there, an investor named “Big Chief” used a team of Filipino children of “low cost” (as RestofWorld has explained) to gather materials for a casino, which then raised well-paid “professional Minecraft builders”.

Some players hired third parties to help them build their in-game properties in exchange for a cut of the profits. One of these players, who goes by the name Big Chief, had his “team of his”—made up mostly of kids from the Philippines—collect building materials for a casino. But then the bulk of the money he made was paid to “professional Minecraft builders”: $10,000.

“I have a lot of kids that play for me, and they play because they want to make extra money in a country that is really locking them up,” Big Chief said. It wasn’t just playing. Big Chief said that his “play to win” guild members were required to work eight hours a day, to recover the costs that he had generated buying the digital “parcels” in NFT of the game and maximize the income as soon as possible.