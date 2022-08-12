Using the internal browser of Instagram or Facebook can be a risk sport: they discover that Meta injects code to track

Most social networking applications include an internal browser that opens automatically when we click on a link. In this way, if we are on Instagram or Facebook, we do not have to go to our phone’s browser to visit an external website. However, it seems that using the internal browser of these apps is how to visit a lawless city.

As it has been discovered, the internal browsers of Meta apps they inject JavaScript code into any page we visit with themallowing the company to monitor our activity.

Yet another way to suggest “custom ads”

It has been Felix Krause, an independent researcher, who has discovered how the internal browsers of these apps work. As he comments on his blog, he realized that the Instagram app injects code to track our activity on any website that we open with the app’s internal browser. In this way, any link we open, text selection, screenshots, or forms, can be monitored by the company.

His research has been carried out from the version of Facebook and Instagram for iOS. Since iOS 14.5, this operating system warns users that apps can monitor our activity through a notification when we open the app for the first time. It is in the message itself that appears at the beginning when we can force the application not to track our activity. In fact, Facebook admitted that this simple notification caused them to lose about $10 billion this year alone.

The fact that Meta monitors user activity through the internal browser of its apps is one more measure to obtain user information and use it “for advertising or targeted measurement purposes,” a company spokesperson told The Guardian. .

Injected code allows Meta to add conversion events from the pixels of the screen, in order to collect all the information. According to the company, they need the user’s consent when a purchase is being made from the application’s internal browser and thus autocomplete with the data saved for future occasions.

Avoid using the internal browser of the apps

As Krause states on his blog, The fact that Meta injects code into the browser does not have to mean that they collect private information from the user. Of course, in case we are concerned about this type of measure, we can always choose to use the phone’s own browsersince in this way it is not possible to inject code in the way that Meta does.

The interesting thing is that WhatsApp does not inject code JavaScript the way Instagram and Facebook do, and because of this, Kreuse suggests that Meta should do the same for these apps.