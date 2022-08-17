Using WhatsApp Desktop in Windows 10 and 11 without depending on the mobile and natively is already possible: this is how it works

Windows users have been able to enjoy WhatsApp Beta these months, a native desktop application found in the Microsoft Store and that offers a much more fluid and efficient experience than the web application and browser version. During this time the company has been adding new functions and polishing the app to the point that we already have the first stable version.

The company announces WhatsApp Desktop, the stable version of the Beta that Windows users have been testing. It is available in the Microsoft Store and the main claim in addition to the native experience is being able to use it without having the phone connected and be able to use it on up to four different computers.

WhatsApp Desktop comes to Windows

WhatsApp Desktop is a port of the web version, but natively encapsulated in Windows. Mac users will also be able to enjoy this app, although the version is currently under development. As announced by WhatsApp in the official statement, this new version is faster, and offers us a more agile interaction.





Being able to use WhatsApp on a computer without depending on the connection of a mobile device was very necessary, since we have all suffered from the continuous disconnections of WhatsApp Web, and they are really annoying. In addition, we can use it on up to four devices. The bad thing is, these four teams must be computers at the momentso we still have to wait for the app to be available on tablets as well, or on a second smartphone.

When we use the app, all our messages are automatically synchronized with the mobile. In order to use it, all we have to do is download this version from the Microsoft Store and link the application with the phone to establish the connection. This can be done from the WhatsApp ‘Linked devices’ menu on the phone, where we will have to scan the QR code that appears on the screen to be able to use the application.

A more fluid experience without depending on the phone

In our test we have been able to see that, indeed, the experience is much more fluid than in WhatsApp Web. Of course, curiously we have seen that, the beta version still works a little better, especially in terms of RAM consumption and fluidity. Also, if you have high-frequency screens, you will notice that the app lowers the monitor frequency to 60 Hz, something that does not happen in the Beta version either.

in this app we can also make calls and video calls. The operation is very similar to the mobile version. Also, if we go to the configuration menu, we find the ‘Keyboard shortcuts’ option, where they offer us a list of commands with which to access the different functions of the application.

For the rest, the experience is much better than in WhatsApp Web, not having to depend on the mobile phone to synchronize the messages correctly. In fact, after the launch of this app, the executable version of WhatsApp Web is no longer available. In this way, the only way to access WhatsApp Web is through the browser, since WhatsApp Desktop is reserved as the only native experience for the computer.