 UTA Acquires Echo Location Talent Agency

UTA has introduced the acquisition of U.Okay.-based Echo Location Talent Agency. The agency was based and led by Obi Asika (pictured above), who will function Co-Head of UTA’s UK workplace alongside Neil Warnock. Asika will report back to Co-Heads of Worldwide Music Samantha Kirby Yoh and David Zedeck.

Senior agent Belinda Regulation and a gaggle of brokers together with Myles Jessop, Tom Jones, Jack Clark, Hannah Shogbola, Kazia Davy and Ishsha Bourguet will be a part of Asika at UTA.

UTA’s worldwide roster will now embody Echo’s high artists throughout digital and hip-hop music together with Alesso, Davido, Diplo, Main Lazer, Marshmello, Pa Salieu, and Wizkid, amongst others.

Echo Location Talent Agency was based in 2012 by Asika and focuses on Afrobeats, grime, drill, hip-hop and digital music.

“Obi and his staff have constructed a powerful enterprise and have achieved wonderful work taking their artists to the following degree,” stated UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “He’s a extremely revered chief within the music trade and is well-versed within the international leisure market. This acquisition additional amplifies our efforts to develop UTA’s presence, and I do know that alongside Neil, Obi’s management, drive, and keenness can be a significant addition not solely to the UK workplace, however for UTA at giant.”

“Asika added, “All through the years Echo has been approached by a number of suitors, and as we evaluated the company panorama, UTA’s power, ingenuity and true dedication to their artists actually stood out. UTA was finally the right match. “Jeremy, Sam, David, and Neil have proven sturdy and considerate management as they’ve constructed out the music division and the corporate’s international affect. I’m so pleased with what the staff at Echo has achieved and I’m fired up as to what we will all accomplish collectively.”