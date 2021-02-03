UTA Appoints Erik Telford as Agent

UTA has employed Erik Telford as an agent, the corporate introduced Tuesday.

Based mostly in Los Angeles, he’ll work throughout each the tradition and management and audio system divisions to broaden consumer enterprise and affect throughout leisure, media, entrepreneurship, politics, the humanities and thought management.

Telford started his profession at CAA in 2014, the place he most lately served as an agent. He reunites with Darnell Strom, accomplice and head of tradition and management, who moved from CAA to UTA in 2019 .

“Watching UTA’s progressive strategy to illustration and its dedication to constructing platforms that amplify purchasers’ voices has been extremely inspiring to see,” Telford stated. “I’m thrilled to affix the UTA crew and be part of what they’ve created and proceed to domesticate.”

Strom known as Telford “a gifted agent who not solely gives wonderful consumer service, however is a key collaborator along with his colleagues. He’ll assist deliver new voices to UTA and assist our current purchasers by constructing a sturdy talking platform for his or her work, concepts and ambitions, whereas additionally increasing their enterprise and cultural affect. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Erik and we’re excited to have him at UTA.”

Telford brings expertise working with acclaimed artists and social activists together with Barry Jenkins, Jesse Williams, Yara Shahidi, Janet Mock, DeRay Mckesson, Baratunde Thurston and Kendrick Sampson. He attended the College of South Caroline, the place he earned a bachelor’s diploma in administration and advertising.

Final October, UTA introduced the most important elevation of companions in historical past, 19 staff together with senior company executives in authorized, company communications and finance.